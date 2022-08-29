Bianca Home partners with Authentic Brands Group for New Nautica Home Collection Launch in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 (ANI/PNN): Bianca Home, a leading home textile manufacturer in India, has announced a partnership with Authentic Brands Group, a global brand development, marketing and Entertainment Company and owner of the Nautica brand.

Through the partnership, Bianca Home will manufacture and distribute Nautica Home products in India through both e-commerce and retail stores.

Established in 2008, Bianca Home is one of India's most recognized bedding and bath brands. The company specializes in the design and manufacturing of bedsheets, comforters, pillows, mattresses, towels, curtains, bathmats, cushion covers, and many more home products.

The Nautica Home collection features a premium bedding and bath range, inspired by Nautica's iconic nautical aesthetic. It includes products such as bedsheets, comforters, blankets, pillows, towels, bath rugs, bathrobes, bath accessories and area rugs. Additional categories of home products will also be introduced to the Indian consumer for a complete brand experience.

Henry Stupp, President EMEA & India, ABG said, "We are pleased to announce our partnership with Bianca Home for Nautica Home in India. Recent trends have shown that consumers have an increased interest in elevating their home decor. We are eager to bring Nautica's premium designs and high-quality products to this important market."

Devang Dalal, Partner, Bianca Home added, "We are thrilled to launch Nautica home in India. This is the right time as consumers are spending more time at home and are looking to update their living space. In line with the market trend for higher homeware shopping and Nautica being globally recognized and a trusted lifestyle brand, Nautica Home products will resonate with the personality of aspiring Indian consumers."

Nautica Home products are available on Bianca Home's website (https://biancahome.com) & Myntra.

