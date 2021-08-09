Big Bazaar offers MahaBachat - Now Instore & Online

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI/ThePRTree): Big Bazaar, the most loved hypermarket brand is back with the biggest savings festival of the year- MahaBachat.

In addition to the Big Bazaar stores across the country this year, for the first time ever this mega event will be celebrated online on the Big Bazaar app and its ecommerce site- shop.bigbazaar.com from 9th -15th August.

Customers can double their saving this Mahabachat with the hero offer free Atta, Dal & Rice on shopping of Rs3000 along with enjoying top deals across all other categories. Mahabachat will offer consumers with biggest deals and offers across Food, Fashion, Home & Electronics, apart from additional bank discounts. Some of the key deals are

1. Buy 2 Get 1 Free on your favourite Food and Personal Care brands like Maggi, Vim, GoodDay, Lux, Sunsilk, Clinic Plus, Mamy Poko, Lotte Choco Pie, Tropicana, Whisper, Cadbury, Colgate Maxfresh, Bikano Namkeen and many more.

2. Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Women's, Mens and Kids' Fashion & Footwear

3. Pigeon Kitchen Combi MRP Rs 14780 Offer Price Rs 5499 (Glass Top 3 Burner Gas Stove + Induction Base Non Stick Cookware Set (3 U) + Aluminium Induction Base Pressure Cooker (3 L) + 3 Jar Mixer Grinder (550 Watt)

4. Dreamline/Bombay Dyeing/Spaces Double Bed Sheet Set with Coordinated Pillow Covers (Select Range) - MRP Rs 999 onwards Flat 60% Off

5. Koryo 20 L Microwave Oven MRP Rs 6990 Offer Price Rs 3999

"MahaBachat gives us a chance to serve our customers in the best possible way. I am very glad to announce that for the first time we are taking it online on our app and website. Mahabachat has always beena much awaited and loved event that attracts our customers not just within our store cities, but also nearby areas. Keeping current conditions in mind, we wanted all our remote customers to also enjoy all the benefits of Mahabachat from their homes. This year we have the biggest value offer for our customers- Free Atta, Dal and Rice, which are the basic essentials of every pantry. In addition, there are great value deals on food, fashion, home needs and electronics that will make the customer's shopping experience a happy and fulfilling one," said Pawan Sarda, CMO - Digital, Marketing & E-commerce, Future Group.

