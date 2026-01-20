NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., India's most trusted packaged drinking water brand, announces its return as the Official Hydration Partner for the 22nd edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026. Reinforcing its long-standing commitment to fitness and well-being, this partnership will provide strategic hydration solutions along the course, ensuring every runner stays refreshed and energized. Bisleri will have a strong on-ground presence at the marathon, with 20 hydration stations and four mist zones along the marathon's scenic route. These touchpoints will offer runners moments of cool relief amid the challenge. To celebrate inspiration and perseverance, Bisleri will launch limited-edition bottles featuring athletes Bhagirathi Bisht, Anish Thapa and Nirmaben Thakor. Adding to the excitement, actor and fitness enthusiast Nikita Dutta will join the run, bringing energy and motivation to the course.

Reinforcing its commitment to sustainability, Bisleri will set up three motivation zones to drive awareness around plastic reusability. Recycled plastic benches will be installed at key locations across the venue, along with 90 plastic collection bins to enable effective waste collection throughout the event. Mr. Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales & Marketing, Bisleri International, commented, "The Tata Mumbai Marathon embodies the unstoppable energy and spirit of Mumbai. Hydration fuels endurance and performance, making it a vital part of every runner's journey. Our nine-year association with the Procam Group and Tata Mumbai Marathon has been one of our most valued partnerships, as we continue to champion hydration. We will also be launching limited-edition packs to celebrate this iconic marathon featuring elite Indian runners."

Bisleri's association with sports across genres demonstrates its strong commitment to promoting fitness, health, and sportsmanship among the larger sporting community and the youth. Join in the celebration of the special connection between running, hydration, and the city's boundless passion for the sport, supported by Bisleri as the official hydration partner. About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability. For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.