Bloggers Alliance launches "Creative Minds Healthy Minds" campaign on its 1st anniversary

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): As part of first anniversary activities, Bloggers Alliance, national association of bloggers and storytellers will be running a social media campaign 'Creative Minds Healthy Minds' for two months.

The campaign will be launched on 7th August (first anniversary of Bloggers Alliance) and will end on 10th October (World Mental Health Day).

As part of the campaign, Bloggers Alliance and its campaign partners will be creating and promoting content showcasing how creativity is good for mental health. The campaign focuses on prevention is better than cure and how creativity relaxes our mind by making us live in the moment. A Twitter chat is being organized by Bloggers Alliance in association with Spotle on 7th August to kick off the campaign.

The six campaign partners which have joined hands to promote the cause include;

1. Bipolar India - Mental Health Partner

2. School for Social Entrepreneurs India - Community Partner

3. Karma Foundation - Community Partner

4. Centre for Human Excellence - Personal Growth Partner

5. Spectrum PR - Digital PR Partner

6. Indian Hellrider - Vlogging Partner

The campaign has been specifically created keeping in mind the current context of increasing mental health problems such as anxiety, depression, insomnia, stress etc. due to COVID-19 related issues (such as loss of jobs, business uncertainties etc).

"This is not a time to celebrate but to serve. We are going through an exceptional crisis on a global scale which is creating mental health issues at an equally large scale. We look forward to serving the society together with our campaign partners and individuals who have come forward to support us. Creativity requires living in the moment and relaxes our mind, as the usual cause of stress is worrying about either past or future," shared Co-founder & President of Bloggers Alliance, Dr Amit Nagpal, on the occasion.

"Creativity is intelligence having fun and we wish to highlight how any creative activity can provide us a breather in the high stress environment as economies world over take a beating due to COVID," noted Co-founder Devendra Jaiswal.

The Journey So Far

Bloggers Alliance has started city chapters at Delhi, Chandigarh, Indore and Chennai in Phase 1. The chapters in other major cities of India will be started in Phase 2 in 2021-22.

Bloggers Alliance has launched online certificate courses in blogging and storytelling, influencer marketing, LinkedIn and Twitter. The courses have received a very enthusiastic response and range from one month to six months duration.

During the past one year, Bloggers Alliance has partnered with several organisations for events such as Spotle Storython, Khajuraho Literature Festival among others. Within 3 months of its launch, Bloggers Alliance signed an MOU with NASSCOM community to serve the tech bloggers community.

"Our association with Bloggers Alliance has been very fruitful. Community-by NASSCOM Insights aims to be the leading engagement platform for the Indian technology industry. Writers from the Bloggers Alliance network have continued to provide great content on various emerging tech topics on the Community," said Achyuta Ghosh, Research Head, NASSCOM, while reflecting back on the past year.

National Bloggers Summit 2020 & Other Activities

MP & CG chapter of Bloggers Alliance (in association with Indore Press Club) organized a two days National Bloggers Summit in March 2020 at Indore under the leadership of renowned Hindi blogger and journalist Dr Prakash Hindustani. The summit was attended by 100 plus Bloggers, writers and journalists from different parts of India.

A weekly Twitter chat is being organized by Chandigarh chapter of the Alliance every Sunday evening to discuss latest topics and trends such as brand storytelling, work from home, blog monetization and so on.

"We have organized several innovative activities at Chandigarh including storytelling sessions, book launch, and blogger meets. We also distributed food packets recently in association with Furever Friends," said Narvijay Yadav, President (North). A monthly webinar is being organized by the Delhi chapter, which was organizing blogger meets pre-COVID.

Vlogging and Podcasting - New trends

Bloggers Alliance has also started its YouTuber and Podcaster communities keeping the latest trends in mind. Training programs on vlogging and podcasting are being planned for the enthusiasts by the respective community leaders. Bloggers Alliance Education Society is a nonprofit society established in 2019, to serve the bloggers community in India and handholding them on the road to success through training and facilitating paid assignments.

The story goes that the Co-founders of Bloggers Alliance were provoked by the statement of Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak that Indians lack creativity and decided to showcase Indian creativity to the world.

