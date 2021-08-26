Blue Planet Environmental Solutions launches Blue Nudge - learning program on sustainability

New Delhi, (Delhi) [India], August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pte. Ltd. ("Blue Planet") announced the launch of Blue Nudge - learning program on sustainability in the presence of Alok Sharma President COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in a ceremony recently held at the British High Commission.

Blue Nudge is designed to help participants develop an understanding of sustainability and the curriculum provides a tailored approach and workflow to help both children and youth begin their sustainable journey to inspire change within the community. Topics covered under the program include tackling of food waste, green energy, water conservation, sustainability awareness, recycling, waste management, plastic consumption reduction, green transportation, sustainable diet, community leadership, and engagement amongst others. This wide variety of courses will help learner's develop the key skillset to form an informed perspective on these issues and start inculcating incremental changes in the learner's life.

Blue Nudge is a simple, yet effective way for learners to learn how to use resources efficiently and in the process earn a Planet Warrior Certification for their efforts. For easy understanding, the lessons are also delivered through simple videos that can be accessed on the web currently.

On the launch of the program, Prashant Singh, CEO, Blue Planet Environmental Solutions said, "Blue Planet is committed to creating an ecosystem for sustainable waste management in Asia. We are thrilled to be able to able to launch a program that introduces the concept of 3 important 'R's i.e. Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, a part of the program which we believe will tremendously help bring about sustainable behaviour change among citizens and society."

He further added, "Blue Nudge is a unique platform that helps learners become more responsible towards the earth. Our mission is to incorporate sustainability learning opportunities into the daily life of the learner, including health and environmental sustainability."

Harsh Mehrotra, Co-founder & CEO, Blue Planet Skills said, "We are extremely excited to launch Blue Nudge. It is a great platform that India needs currently as it promotes a simple and positive journey to encourage sustainable behaviour and help citizens become planet warriors. We are committed to contributing to people and communities across India through our programs. Blue Nudge is a unique platform that introduces 3i initiatives of Inform, Involve and Inspire on sustainability and climate change to the youth of the country."

Blue Planet is committed to bringing more consumers and partners on board to advance a circular economy for waste management in India and the Asia Pacific.

Blue Planet is a Singapore headquartered company driving regional sustainability through technology-driven and IP based end-to-end solutions for waste management and upcycling.

Blue Planet has assembled a strong team of experts to lead its growth and has strategically acquired solutions that enable it to provide the collection, transportation, segregation, processing, and treatment of waste. Through a technology-driven strategy, the company has created a carefully designed platform for end-to-end waste management solutions. The goal is to apply these technologies across various stages of the waste life cycle to be able to close the loop, provide circular economy solutions and achieve the vision of zero waste to landfill.

Website: (https://www.blue-planet.com)

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)