Blue Planet Environmental Solutions launches Blue Nudge - learning program on sustainability

You would like to read
- NEWJ supports The/Nudge Foundation in their efforts towards Skill Development and Poverty Alleviation
- Upgrade to the North with Dosti Planet North at Shil Thane
- Judges should be guided by economic principles in making decisions, say experts at national conference on 'Economic Dimensions in Judicial Decisions'
- Blue Planet announces Flagship Singapore Investment with the acquisition of leading waste player Wah & Hua
- Blue Planet strengthens its position in waste management sector in Singapore with second acquisition of a leading disaster remediation company
New Delhi, (Delhi) [India], August 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Blue Planet Environmental Solutions Pte. Ltd. ("Blue Planet") announced the launch of Blue Nudge - learning program on sustainability in the presence of Alok Sharma President COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in a ceremony recently held at the British High Commission.
Blue Nudge is designed to help participants develop an understanding of sustainability and the curriculum provides a tailored approach and workflow to help both children and youth begin their sustainable journey to inspire change within the community. Topics covered under the program include tackling of food waste, green energy, water conservation, sustainability awareness, recycling, waste management, plastic consumption reduction, green transportation, sustainable diet, community leadership, and engagement amongst others. This wide variety of courses will help learner's develop the key skillset to form an informed perspective on these issues and start inculcating incremental changes in the learner's life.
Blue Nudge is a simple, yet effective way for learners to learn how to use resources efficiently and in the process earn a Planet Warrior Certification for their efforts. For easy understanding, the lessons are also delivered through simple videos that can be accessed on the web currently.
On the launch of the program, Prashant Singh, CEO, Blue Planet Environmental Solutions said, "Blue Planet is committed to creating an ecosystem for sustainable waste management in Asia. We are thrilled to be able to able to launch a program that introduces the concept of 3 important 'R's i.e. Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, a part of the program which we believe will tremendously help bring about sustainable behaviour change among citizens and society."
He further added, "Blue Nudge is a unique platform that helps learners become more responsible towards the earth. Our mission is to incorporate sustainability learning opportunities into the daily life of the learner, including health and environmental sustainability."
Harsh Mehrotra, Co-founder & CEO, Blue Planet Skills said, "We are extremely excited to launch Blue Nudge. It is a great platform that India needs currently as it promotes a simple and positive journey to encourage sustainable behaviour and help citizens become planet warriors. We are committed to contributing to people and communities across India through our programs. Blue Nudge is a unique platform that introduces 3i initiatives of Inform, Involve and Inspire on sustainability and climate change to the youth of the country."
Blue Planet is committed to bringing more consumers and partners on board to advance a circular economy for waste management in India and the Asia Pacific.
Blue Planet is a Singapore headquartered company driving regional sustainability through technology-driven and IP based end-to-end solutions for waste management and upcycling.
Blue Planet has assembled a strong team of experts to lead its growth and has strategically acquired solutions that enable it to provide the collection, transportation, segregation, processing, and treatment of waste. Through a technology-driven strategy, the company has created a carefully designed platform for end-to-end waste management solutions. The goal is to apply these technologies across various stages of the waste life cycle to be able to close the loop, provide circular economy solutions and achieve the vision of zero waste to landfill.
Website: (https://www.blue-planet.com)
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor