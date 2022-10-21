BML Munjal University invites applications for MBA 2023

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): BML Munjal University (BMU), a Hero Group Initiative, opened applications for the MBA programme under its School of Management (SOM). The university offers MBA in specializations including Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Business Analytics, Operations & SCM, and Entrepreneurship. The Early Bird Application Deadline (applying students receive a special tuition fee waiver) is in December.

The MBA programme at BML Munjal University offers an unmatched curriculum, emphasizing real-time projects and experiential learning and aims to impart international benchmarks and nurture leaders of tomorrow. The two-year programme is co-designed & mentored by the Imperial College Business School, UK and adopts a long-term approach to business education and equips students for sustained careers. BMU is connected to several significant companies for placements. With the current placements, the average salary for the MBA programme is INR 8.77 LPA, while the highest salary to date is INR 32.21 LPA.

Talking about the Programme, Dr Jaskiran Arora, Dean, School of Management, BML Munjal University, said, "The two-year full-time programme will allow the students to broaden their horizons as per the ever-changing dynamics of the world. Following a common foundational curriculum, students are welcome to choose among one of the six specialisations for becoming more intune with today's time specially with an immense focus on innovation and a real-life approach to our course. We are keen to create managers with an entrepreneurial mindset and are looking forward to introducing this class to the School of Management's world of ideas, innovation and inspiration."

The eligibility criteria for admission is a Bachelor's degree and standardized test scores as per university admission criteria mentioned on the website (https://www.bmu.edu.in). Students who have not appeared in any standardized tests can appear for BMU-MAT, BMU's Management Aptitude Test for securing a seat.

BMU will induct the new academic year in its state-of-the-art, 50 acres of sprawling campus in Gurugram.

Named after the late Founder Chairman of the Hero Group, BML Munjal University (BMU) is a unique not-for-profit initiative founded by the promoters of the Hero Group. BMU is mentored by Imperial College London and is engaged in creating, preserving, and imparting internationally benchmarked knowledge and skills. The university seeks to transform higher education in India by creating a world-class innovative teaching, learning and research environment. It envisions becoming a nursery for the leaders of tomorrow and a repository of knowledge. The School of Management at BML Munjal University has been ranked 54th among all management institutions in All India in the NIRF Rankings 2022 and has also attained the diamond subject rating by QS I-Gauge.

The University offers undergraduate to doctoral programmes comprising BA (Hons) in Economics, BBA, BCom (Hons), BA LLB (Hons), BBA LLB (Hons), BBA-MBA Integrated Programme, B.Tech at the undergraduate level and MBA, LLB (Hons) and PhD at the post-graduate level.

