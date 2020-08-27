BMW checks-in to The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. To usher guests in ultimate luxury

BMW Group India has delivered 45 BMW cars to The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. Guests of India's premium luxury hospitality brand will experience modern luxury in the latest BMW cars during their stay.

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts BMW fleet has been updated with the BMW 7 Series, the BMW 5 Series, and the BMW X5 which offer the best-in-class comfort and safety.

"Since its inception in India, the BMW Group has successfully created outstanding premium mobility solutions for its discerning customers and premium clientele. Our longstanding alliance with The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has been further strengthened with the delivery of 45 BMW cars that will be used across The Leela's iconic palace properties. The unparalleled luxury, comfort and quality of differentiated BMW products will further enhance the luxurious experience for guests whenever they visit one of the many renowned Leela properties in India," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India.

"Our guests are purveyors of fine taste. So, it is important that we work with like-minded partners that allow us to curate a seamless experience for our guests defining the epitome of a bespoke luxury experience. This is a testament to our commitment towards elevating our offerings and delivering what matters most to our guests. We are delighted with our association with BMW and look forward to working together to create meaningful experiences with a shared passion for luxury, comfort and opulence," said Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts.

BMW Group India will also conduct a special demonstration highlighting the capabilities, performance and innovative features of the vehicles to the fleet managers.

Additionally, an exclusive 'Chauffeur Product Familiarization' will also be conducted for the hotel's chauffeurs. The training session will focus on driveability, safety and after-sales service.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.