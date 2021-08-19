Bollywood Actress Gauahar Khan launches 'Queens lift', a premium skincare product by Dr. Umaira

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 (ANI/PNN): Queens Lift, the country's first premium skincare product, is proud to introduce Actress Gauahar Khan as its brand ambassador.
Known for her real, natural, and authentic approach to beauty, Gauahar exemplifies Queens Lift's philosophy of empowering, inspiring, and delivering happiness to women by celebrating natural beauty through great skin.
Gauahar Khan Shared, "Firstly, I have to congratulate Dr. Umaira for her clinic and her new product launch. I have been one of the few lucky ones who has used her product, and believe me; it's a miracle in a bottle. It has helped give me this natural look that makes my skin so fresh and dewy. The effect it had on me had my mother also try it. It's so cute to see her apply it while her favourite serials are on air. The best thing is this product is for women as well as men. Dr. Umaira's product represents everything that she is, pure and positive."
Queens by Dr. Umaira has always been one step ahead of the game, curating the future of beauty from the time of its genesis. Queens Clinic has paved the way for the beauty industry in delivering innovative, high-performance skincare ahead of its time while uploading its foundation of inspiring confidence and embracing natural beauty at the heart of everything it does.
Here's the list of services that Queens has to offer - Back Laser, Bikini Laser, Face Laser/Eyebrow Laser, Front Laser, Full Body Laser, Hands Laser, Legs Laser, Underarms Laser, Derma Facial, Hydra Facial, Aqua Gold Facial, BB Glow Facial, Pumpkin Facial, Full Face Peel, Spot Peel, Hand Peel, Back Peel, Butts Peel, Body Peel, Lip Blush, Hydra Lips, Hair PRP, Face PRP, MNRF Treatment, Subscision, Undereye Mesotherapy, Full Face Mesotherapy, HIFU, RF (Radio Frequency), Tattoo Removal, IPL Resurfacing, Anti Acne Treatment, Hyperhidrosis, Microblading Eyebrows, Vitamins Injectable, Dermaplaning.
