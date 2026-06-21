NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: For decades, Bombay Times has chronicled the personalities, moments, and stories that have shaped India's cultural landscape. Extending that legacy, the publication unveiled the inaugural edition of Bombay Times Headliners on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, introducing a new platform dedicated to recognising the individuals behind the headlines. Bringing together leading voices from entertainment, music, fashion, digital content, business, sports, and the creative industries, Headliners celebrates those whose work shapes conversations, inspires audiences, and leaves a lasting impact on society. Adding a distinctive dimension to the property was the specially designed 'Headliners' trophy. Inspired by the iconic Bombay Times newspaper, the trophy takes the form of a rolled newspaper scroll, symbolising stories, achievements, and influence that rise above the ordinary to become headlines. The trophy honours visionaries, changemakers, and icons whose contributions have left a lasting mark across culture, business, entertainment, and society.

The inaugural edition brought together celebrated personalities including Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Bhumi Pednekar, Maniesh Paul, Salim Merchant, Benny Dayal, Sophie Choudry, Ashnoor Kaur and several other distinguished names from across the entertainment and cultural ecosystem. Reflecting the breadth of excellence celebrated by the platform, Headliners honoured a distinguished cohort of achievers whose contributions have shaped contemporary India. Among them were Kajol (Cinematic Force), Shabana Azmi (Legacy of Excellence), Ayushmann Khurrana (Champion of Disruptive Storytelling), Manish Malhotra (Global Fashion Ambassador), Shankar Mahadevan (Melody Maestro), Suniel Shetty (Multifaceted Star), Jaideep Ahlawat (Acting Trailblazer - Cinema & OTT), Bhumi Pednekar (Social Impact Champion), Malaika Arora (Lifestyle Entrepreneur), and Vedang Raina (Rising Star), among several other notable achievers.

The evening featured several memorable moments, including Javed Akhtar inaugurating the ceremony with the ceremonial lamp lighting, Shankar Mahadevan rendering a few lines from Lakshya, and a special on-stage interaction between Udit Narayan and Taha Shah, the spirit of creativity, collaboration, and excellence underscoring that Headliners seeks to celebrate. Sivakumar Sundaram, CEO, The Times of India said, "For over three decades, Bombay Times has celebrated the people and moments that have shaped popular culture in India. With Headliners, we are recognising the individuals behind those defining stories whose influence extends far beyond their respective fields. We envision Headliners becoming a definitive platform honouring those who leave a lasting mark on audiences, industries, and society."

With its successful debut, Bombay Times Headliners is poised to become a marquee annual property celebrating the people who shape conversations, influence culture, and create the moments that define our times. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)