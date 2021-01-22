Boost immunity with key nutrients found in pistachios

New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): American Pistachios Growers (APG), a non-profit trade association representing over 800 grower members in the U.S. organized a Virtual Knowledge Session to talk about the immunity building properties in pistachios and also announce Luke Coutinho as its Lifestyle Ambassador in India.

The session was addressed by Luke Coutinho, globally renowned Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine and Mike Roussell, PhD, Nutrition Consultant and Advisor to Men's Health Magazine, United States. The Session was presided over by Mr. Ron Verdonk, Minister Counselor for Agriculture, U.S. Embassy, India, and moderated by Mr. Sumit Saran, India Representative of the APG.

"I am especially happy that Luke Coutinho, who is an icon and known especially for his commitment to nutrition, fitness and holistic lifestyle, is recommending American pistachios. The Indian food sector is poised for exponential growth and we are constantly exploring opportunities to serve Indian consumers with high-quality, healthy, wholesome and safe products from the U.S. Pistachios are a natural fit in the market," said Ron Verdonk, Minister Counselor for Agriculture, at the U.S. Embassy, New Delhi, inaugurating the session.

"We strongly believe in the quality and value of US agricultural products which comply in quality with the demands of the Indian marketplace. Both India and the United States recognize the need to encourage healthier lifestyles through exercise and diet in order to combat malnutrition and other public health challenges. We hope to make 2021 a great year for American grown pistachios in India as we find new ways to complement our food and beverage cultures," Ron Verdonk added.

"I am very happy to be associated with American Pistachio Growers. Indians have always used pistachios as a garnish on desserts, biryanis etc. It is time we become more aware about this amazing nut and make American-grown pistachios a part of our daily diet. Why? Because pistachios are a complete protein and people will be shocked to know that a handful of these nuts have the same amount of protein as an egg. This is great news for vegetarians and those looking for plant-based protein sources. Pistachios also have one of the lowest calorific value of all commonly consumed nuts and you can have as many as 49 pistachios in a single serving. These make it a perfect for Indians," said Luke Coutinho, commenting on his role as a Lifestyle Ambassador of American grown pistachios.

"According to the International Food Information Council's Year-end Survey, one in three people report their eating habits have become healthier over the past year. Also, over 22 per cent respondents report that their choices affect their mental and physical health. Therefore, adding nutritious foods like pistachios to the diet can help give your body more vital vitamins and minerals to help your immune system function at its best," said Dr Mike Roussell, reiterating the inherent health benefits of pistachios.

"A healthy immune system aids in the healing process and shortens recovery time. I am recommending pistachios to my clients as a convenient snack that's great to have after a workout or whenever you need a nutritious pick-me-up to hold you over until your next meal. But this year I'm also recommending pistachios for the wealth of vital nutrients they contain, which can help your immune system to operate at its best," Dr Mike Roussell added.

"India is a growth market for American grown pistachios. India itself does not produce any pistachios. However, as awareness about pistachios and its health benefits increase, we are seeing continuous growth in demand. We are delighted and honored to have Luke Coutinho as Lifestyle Ambassador for America Pistachio Growers in India. He is a great icon for health, nutrition and wellbeing. With his help, we will be able to create awareness about American grown pistachios among discerning consumers. American grown pistachios are available under quality brand names across all major retail points and e-commerce platforms across India," said Sumit Saran, moderating the discussion.

