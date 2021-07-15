Broadcasting Icons of India - The Manoranjan Group

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI/SRV Media): In 1992, the Creative Channel Advertising & Marketing Pvt. Ltd (now known as the Manoranjan Group) was established by Babar Chopra to provide quality content to its viewers and went on to earn national recognition within months of its launch.

Starting with the production and marketing of documentary and ad films, the establishment began to venture out into Satellite Broadcasting by launching India's first-ever free-to-air Hindi movie channel, 'Manoranjan TV' in 2007.

Launched by Bollywood actor and then President of the channel, Sahib Chopra, Manoranjan TV became one of the leading Hindi movie channels as of October 2009, available across all major cable and DTH platforms as well as on online platforms.

With the consistent progress and growth of Manoranjan TV, the success was followed by the launch of another free-to-air GEC channel, 'Manoranjan Movies', the first Punjabi Movie Satellite Channel in Punjab in 2012 and quickly exhibited a wide and popular presence across the country through leading platforms such as DD free Dish, Tata Sky, Airtel, Dish TV, and other Multi-Service Operators.

Over the years, both channels have established a large following, catering to a large group of audiences in their respective genres. The Manoranjan Group also focuses on the marketing and operation of other Satellite Channels not only in India but internationally as well.

After the introduction New Tariff Order (NTO) regime, the market saw an increase in the demand for free-to-air channels, to which the Manoranjan Group responded with the launch of their third channel, 'Manoranjan Grand' in August 2019, a Hindi GEC later rebranded as a Bhojpuri GEC in April 2020.

The channel aimed to target the Bhojpuri audience by providing a variety of different programs and movies across various genres and is available on DD Free Dish and all the major MSO's and cable and DTH operators. The company plans to introduce more Regional TV Channels, including the Southern Region of India, and have begun their ventures into Teleport / Uplinking Hub studio services, movies, and content production.

Sahib Chopra, the President of Creative Channel Advtg. & Mktg. Pvt. Ltd. says, "We are almost nearing two decades of our existence in this business. Being the pioneers in the industry, we have had our share of ups and downs. The pandemic gave us the time and perspective to plan the next stage of this company. That is what I am trying to roll out in the ecosystem now. The new plan was also more reflective on the last two decades and how the next decades are going to be. It also looks at how we, as a company, have grown over these decades. Most of the time we have grown in a not-so-structured manner but there have been times when we grew structurally also. Now was the time to think of how we are going to bring it all under one umbrella to get ready for the digital wave."

The company's finance and content are headed by the vice president, Sahil Chopra, who is committed to creating opportunities for the people associated with Manoranjan Group and actively focusing on creating several growth opportunities. The organization plans on expanding its reach and diving into FM Radio/Digital Media e-commerce, Movie and Music Production, and even OTT platforms, aspiring to go public to create a value of 10 billion INR for Manoranjan Group.

