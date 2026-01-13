NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: Brookfield Properties and the Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers mixed purpose with pleasure as they welcomed over 11,000 runners to the annual Powai Run on January 11, 2026. Headlining the event were 20 pink auto-rickshaws sponsored by Brookfield Properties and the Rotary Club to empower women through skill-based driving training. These vehicles both enable financial independence for the female operators and enhance safety and inclusion for women passengers. The event was flagged off from Downtown Powai by Charu Thapar, Executive Vice President, Head of Operations and CRM, Brookfield Properties in India.

Key highlights included:

* The 100th 10KM run of Mr. Amarjeet Singh Chawla, an inspirational visually impaired runner, inspiring participants, and audiences alike through his extraordinary journey.