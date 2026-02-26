PNN New Delhi [India], February 26: As a rapidly developing nation, India relies on companies that not only set ambitious targets but also consistently deliver on their commitments. MPK Steels (I) Limited is one of them, which has steadily positioned itself as a manufacturer of premium-quality mild steel structural products, catering to critical sectors such as infrastructure, construction, power, and railways. Built on a strong foundation of integrity, innovation, and performance, the company continues to strengthen its operational capabilities in alignment with its long-term growth vision. In a significant milestone aligned with the stated Use of Proceeds in its RHP, the company has successfully completed the automation of Plant A under Phase 1, which is now fully automatic and operational. This development marks a major step toward enhancing production efficiency, quality consistency, and scalable manufacturing.

Alongside operational expansion, the company has also made steady progress on its sustainability roadmap. The land acquisition for the 2 MW solar power plant has been completed, and plantation activities are currently underway. The solar project is expected to be handed over by the end of March, reinforcing the company's commitment to energy-efficient and environmentally responsible manufacturing. Speaking on the development, Mr. Manoj Upadhyay, Managing Director, said, "We are proud to announce that Plant A is now fully automated and operational as planned under our growth roadmap. This upgrade not only strengthens our manufacturing capabilities but also reflects our focus on technology-driven efficiency. Simultaneously, the progress on our 2 MW solar plant highlights our commitment to sustainable and future-ready operations."

The automation of Plant A is expected to streamline production processes, reduce operational downtime, and improve overall output reliability, enabling the company to better cater to infrastructure and industrial demand. With strong leadership and a clear execution strategy, these developments demonstrate the company's disciplined utilisation of funds and its continued focus on long-term value creation. By integrating automation with green energy initiatives, the company is steadily moving toward building a more efficient, sustainable, and future-ready manufacturing ecosystem.