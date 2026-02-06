BusinessWire India New Delhi [India], February 6: Impetus has once again been awarded the Great Place To Work® Certification™ for 2026, reaffirming its commitment to cultivating a workplace built on trust, collaboration, innovation, and high performance. This repeated recognition reflects not only the strength of Impetus' culture but also the company's ability to evolve ahead of industry shifts while keeping its people at the center of its growth. The Great Place To Work® Certification™ reflects employees' day-to-day experiences and the organizational practices that shape them. For Impetus, this recognition comes at a time when the company is accelerating its leadership in Generative AI (GenAI), Agentic AI, and industry-focused AI engineering solutions for global enterprises--a journey strengthened by a culture that encourages continuous learning, experimentation, and bold innovation.

Over the past year, Impetus has sharpened its people strategy to support this momentum by advancing leadership accessibility, expanding role-based capability development, and designing inclusive initiatives that empower employees to excel. These efforts ensure that teams are not only future-ready but also equipped to build the next generation of AI-driven solutions for Fortune 100 clients across BFSI, healthcare, retail, technology, travel, and more. "Earning this certification again reflects the collective effort of our teams in shaping a culture built on trust, accountability, and innovation," said Sanjeev Agrawal, Senior Vice President-Operations & CHRO. "As we continue to make deep investments in GenAI and Agentic AI, our people remain our greatest differentiator. Their passion and commitment help us stay ahead of the technology curve while delivering meaningful impact to customers worldwide."

Impetus' focus on advanced AI engineering--from GenAI innovation labs to Agentic AI accelerators and enterprise-grade data modernization--is powered by deliberate investment in talent. The company continues to build competencies ahead of market demand through structured learning journeys, hands-on engineering programs, and an environment that encourages curiosity and creativity. This renewed certification further energizes Impetus' mission to sustain a workplace where employees feel valued, supported, and inspired--enabling them to create transformative solutions that shape the future of intelligent enterprises globally.