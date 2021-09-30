Cannabis Wellness startup Awshad begins pan-India operations, aims to revolutionize the wellness space with its flagship products

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/ThePRTree): As per the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 60% of all the factors related to individual health and quality of life are correlated to lifestyle.

Several research studies from the past have shown that our modern-day lifestyles, such as lack of physical exercise or activities, lack of sleep, sedentary working styles and smoking/addiction, among other factors have led to a substantial increase in lifestyle problems and disorders. Cannabis extract has been a global phenomenon to tackle these issues.

In a bid to provide best-in-class cannabis wellness solutions to Indians, South-Delhi-based startup Awshad has kickstarted its India operations with the launch of its first flagship product range in the Indian market named 'Awshad Full-Spectrum Vijaya Oil' -- made using 'Vijaya' or cannabis extract in two potencies 1500mg and 4500mg. Full-Spectrum Vijaya Oil -- available in the form of oral tinctures-- can be purchased with a medical prescription and used under medical supervision.

Awshad is a startup that has been co-founded by Shivam Singhee, CEO and entrepreneur Richa Jaggi, CMO and Akriti Agarwal, CBO. The 3 co-founders have a common objective and vision to revolutionize the wellness space in India, while providing profound and long-term physical and mental health and wellness benefits to their consumers with cannabis products.

Awshad, fully licensed under the Ministry of AYUSH, chose to go the Full-Spectrum way, based upon the scientific principle known as 'The Entourage Effect' -- which states that the compounds in cannabis work better when they are taken together. Awshad's clinically tested, vegan and gluten-free Full-Spectrum CBD products are made using highest quality cannabis extract in order to provide better health and wellness to people across all ages -- especially those dealing with lifestyle ailments such as stress, insomnia, anxiety, chronic pain, epilepsy and inflammation, among many other issues.

Akriti Agarwal, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, Awshad says, "We want to be able to provide a holistic solution for one's well being, with cannabis at its core. We are beginning small, but are here to stay. For us at Awshad, it's quality over quantity; and consumers will be able to see that well in our current products and the ones that are coming soon. In the long run, Awshad will strive to be a gateway to the myriad possibilities of cannabis use in terms of reimagining the ways in which we live, think and feel."

Richa Jaggi, Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer, Awshad adds, "We at Awshad are pioneers in combining cannabis' extensive therapeutic and healing properties with rigorous lab research and cutting-edge technology to make products that are best fit for the discerning Indian consumers. Following the launch of our Vijaya Oil, we have a clear focus on educating the market about the benefits of cannabis related wellness products, and establishing leadership within this category in India, while building trust with our consumers. In the long run, Awshad aims to be the most trusted brand in India's cannabis wellness space, providing high-end products to our customers and building a strong community."

Notably, Awshad's products are intensively lab-tested and certified in the United States, and are licensed under the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India. Apart from Awshad's official website (https://www.awshad.com/shop-now), their products are now available on top Indian aggregator websites such as CBD Store, Its Hemp and Hempistani apart from select Ayurvedic Doctors.

Future Plans and the Road Ahead:

Awshad will be launching its product line for pets, i.e. Full Spectrum Vijaya Oil for Pets by October 2021. The startup is also currently developing a range of topicals such as pain relief oils and salves, balms for muscle and joint pains, etc. - which will be launched by the end of the current year.

