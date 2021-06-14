CareerLabs partners with AICTE for the NEAT 2.0 Initiative under the Education Ministry

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): In an attempt to ensure no interval in student education, Govt of India's All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) announced partnership with Bangalore based career building platform,(https://thecareerlabs.com/) CareerLabs for the NEAT 2.0 for 2,00,000 students in India.

As a result of the partnership, CareerLabs' Profile Builder Lite Product will now be available to all Engineering college students across India for enrolment.

CareerLabs is on a mission to enable students to learn better and earn better through a strategic and organized approach of profile building.

The company has launched India's 1st Profile Builder platform with a mission to enable more than 1 million students to achieve their goals in placements and higher studies

The partnership will allow students to develop employable skills and aptitude for placement on a single platform remotely from anywhere in India. The learners will be able to access the quality education pedagogy at convenience.

The scheme will be available free of cost for select students from economically weaker sections of the society. In order to make quality education accessible to all the sections of the society the scholarship initiative was taken. The allocation of free seats will be based on the information provided by the educational institutes on NEAT Portal. Initially the portal will be launched as a pilot phase in the AICTE approved Government colleges of India only.

CareerLabs aims to help college students and working professionals discover their career paths and prepare for a life beyond college at scale and at an affordable price. Founded by the Ex-leadership team of BYJU's, the startup has built a technology enabled platform with a career track recommendation engine called career wizard.

The startup has a wide range of profile building Career Tracks in Computer science, Electronics, Mechanical, Civil, Managerial, Creative and Interdisciplinary domains. These come from the industry with practical learning and capstone projects validated by industry mentors which ensures high course completion rate. This finally leads to students getting better jobs in their fields of choice l.

Speaking on the announcement, Santosh P N, Co-founder of CareerLabs said, "Profile building is not only important for a right career choice but plays a key role in steady and substantial professional growth. Our partnership with AICTE will allow lakhs of students to avail quality education bringing CareerLabs close to its mission of helping millions learn and earn better now even in the Tier 2/3 cities. We aim to bring industry insights to young professionals, leveraging advanced technology on our platform. Focussed on upskilling, our courses will further emphasize on Prime Minister's Atmanirbhar Bharat and drive students towards their dream careers."

"AICTE is delighted to partner with CareerLabs to promote Profile Building of students across India that will help them become employable. We are happy to see this initiative with CareerLabs under NEAT 2.0 contribute towards Atmanirbhar Bharat," said Buddha Chandrasekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The students will now be able to get profiled through CareerLabs Career Discovery Wizard, which is an AI-based recommendation engine that helps the student map their capabilities better through psychometric, behavioural, cognitive, technical and career interest surveys. The career recommendation engine suggests the best career Tracks for the student using the CareerWizard inputs allowing them to build an interesting CV through CareerLabs Auto CV Builder.

CareerLab's vision to democratize skills will become a reality with this partnership. Through AICTE CareerLabs can reach out to all colleges that are in Tier 2 and tier 3 cities and provide the high quality profile building services with more than 50+ industry related exploratory courses, spanning across domains that are related to software technology, electronics, mechanical, civil, management, creative and interdisciplinary areas.

