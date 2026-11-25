BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Global food leaders Cargill and McCain Foods have jointly received the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) Sustainability Co-Champions - Communications Award at Globoil 2026, one of Asia's leading edible oils industry forums held in Mumbai recently. The award recognizes companies that are helping to advance awareness and adoption of RSPO-certified sustainable palm oil in India. This recognition reflects the commitment each company has demonstrated through its responsible sourcing, transparent reporting, and communications on sustainable palm oil. It also highlights the nearly 20-year partnership between both companies and a shared commitment to responsible sourcing and sustainable practices.

Cargill began supplying McCain Foods India with RSPO Mass Balance-certified palm oil in 2019. In 2025, the partnership advanced to RSPO Segregated-certified palm oil, making McCain among the early adopters of RSPO-certified segregated sustainable palm oil in India. The award evaluates companies on sustainable sourcing policies, transparent reporting of RSPO-certified volumes, communications beyond RSPO platforms, and public visibility of their sustainability efforts. "This award reflects the impact of long-term partnerships in driving more sustainable supply chains. Together with McCain Foods, we have combined responsible sourcing, transparency and business growth to help accelerate sustainable palm oil adoption in India. We are proud of this recognition and remain committed to creating lasting value for our customers and the Indian food industry overall," said Dheeraj Talreja, VP & Managing Director, Food South Asia, Cargill.

"Responsible sourcing depends on strong supplier partnerships. Our long-standing collaboration with Cargill on RSPO-certified sustainable palm oil, built on transparency and shared standards, is what made this recognition possible." - Abhishek Gupta, Director - Procurement, McCain Foods India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)