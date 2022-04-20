Century Group chooses Wrench SmartProject as platform for managing their engineering deliverables

You would like to read
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Century Group Taiwan will be using Wrench SmartProject as their platform for managing project engineering deliverables on the upcoming projects for the design & fabrication of offshore foundations for the growing Asian Wind energy sector.
Century Group, a Taiwanese engineering and fabrication company with 30 years of experience, headquartered in Guanyin District of Taoyuan City. Century Group decided to establish a facility to build foundations for the Taiwanese offshore wind industry. This involves a 33000 m2 workshop, a 4000 m2 administration building as well as canteens to host 400 employees, 3000 m2 warehousing space, and nine hectares of outdoor storage.
Century Group originally approached Wrench for an EDMS system but after a very detailed and stringent evaluation, they saw the value of the advanced features Wrench offers and decided to buy the extended platform functionality. Century Group now have a complete engineering deliverable management system to be implemented with in-built best practices and are assured smooth continuous collaboration between international and local suppliers as well as with their clients and will be able to track the progress of each document and report it to their clients in real-time.
Ken Chang from the Century Group team said, "Since we manually maintain every tracking sheet, we were impressed by dashboard, simultaneous online commenting, comment consolidation between different parties, clear visible workflow, complete rate counting, E-mail and action items tracking, auto-create configurable cover page and correspondence template demonstrated during the Proof of Concept phase."
Varghese Daniel, CEO Wrench Solutions said, "We're very happy that Century Group has chosen Wrench SmartProject to strengthen its engineering department. This win confirms our ability to continuously provide outstanding value to our clients in the engineering & construction project management space. The customer particularly liked that in SmartProject, the engineering deliverables are linked to the schedule. This is a feature unique to SmartProject, and will allow them to measure progress accurately, report it speedily, and if required expedite work across users."
Wrench Solutions (www.wrenchsp.com) is a leading provider of project management information solutions for the engineering and construction industry. Wrench SmartProject is a SaaS-based project suite that helps ensure project success for complex industrial projects with multiple stakeholders and large volumes of deliverables. With over 10,000 projects in 27 countries, the Wrench team has the expertise and global reach to take on and help you succeed in your most complex endeavors.
Century Group, a Taiwanese company specializing in engineering and fabrication of offshore wind foundations with 30 years of experience, is headquartered in Guanyin District of Taoyuan City.
