Certificate courses at HSNC University, Mumbai - Yoga, Performing Arts and Applied Science

You would like to read
- Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam, Chennai offers ease of living in live, play and work environment
- MBA Program in Real Estate at Niranjan Hiranandani School of Real Estate (NHSRE) under the Aegis of HSNC University
- "The key is to develop yourself at least 1 percent every time," says Niranjan Hiranandani, MD of Hiranandani Group at Bigleap 2021 Startup Awards
- Green Engineering is the future for a healthy planet
- Hiranandani Architectural City is accredited as Rome of India
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): HSNC University, Mumbai has taken a remarkable, concrete step in the direction to pioneer the roadmap towards designing the cornerstones of 'new-age' careers.
The university offers certificate courses under school of yoga, performing arts, and applied sciences. These new-age specialized programs will be offered to the students in the form of hybrid learning module.
This will enable students and learners across age groups to pursue their hobbies, interests and develop their skill sets. It will further foster them a learning experience which will accentuate their key interests and nurture into a professional career.
Performing Arts and Yoga are skilled-based career paths that have been run down upon due to the non-presence of a formal education until now. HSNC University has introduced formal certified courses in these activities to bridge this identified gap.
Exemplary knowledge must be bestowed to the new generation in order to diversify different career paths. HSNC University gives one the opportunity to transform their hobbies into future-oriented careers. With the right global exposure and accelerated career opportunities, such creative careers will receive their due recognition.
The students will be exposed to practical learning from the right blend of faculty which includes industry experts and academicians along with internships and apprenticeships. This will cater to the requisite skills vital for being industry-ready professionals.
Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Provost - HSNC University is elated and says, "The specially curated programs are designed to cater to the ever-evolving new-age business and foster an optimum learning experience. A formal education along with a designated degree will encourage modish careers such as 'yoga-preneurs', 'theatre-preneurs' which will revolutionize the Indian employment sector by creating a pool for more occupation, vocation, and skill."
The precise skill-driven courses forms an integral part of the new-age learning pedagogies which is gaining traction globally. Such skill-set-driven career trajectories are on the rise with a variety of performing arts career taking off on massive scale.
Crucial skills requisite for the same includes - confidence, networking, resilience, agility, the right mindset, innovation, self-discipline, an analytical mind, flexibility, and teamwork to name a few. Besides such soft skills, it is requisite to guide and expose them to understand the functionality of the industry involved. For example the recent inclination towards wellness and an active lifestyle which has widened the scope of yoga, performing arts, and physical activities.
Likewise, applied sciences are modish, state-of-the-art courses which are cardinal in this tech-driven era. Skills covered include Statistics, Data & Business Analytics, Data Visualisation, Machine Learning, Text, Hypothesis Testing, etc. Such skill-set-driven career trajectories are on the rise with digitalization, artificial intelligence, data economy, and social media consumerism ever booming than before with added opportunities and scope. Data economy is the future of tomorrow and one must be equipped with all the adequate prowess to weave one's stand in the future.
The launch of the National Education Policy of 2020 decodes the opportunity for students into modern careers to pursue their creative abilities. The fabrication of employment will have a further impact on the nation's GDP growth. This 'new age' innovative education model will transpose Indians on a global map. The sole purpose behind such courses is to encourage more skill-driven careers to come out and create a mark on global platforms. The plethora of scope and possibilities have expanded beyond the traditional notions, fabricating 'new-futures'.
For more details, visit: (https://www.hsncu.edu.in/)
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor