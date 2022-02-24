ChargePod launches with its 'Electrifying India' mission

You would like to read
- EasyCollect by Easebuzz - A complete API Integration Toolkit for growing businesses in India
- Benefits of investing in commercial real estate over residential real estate
- DBS introduces real-time digital cross-border incoming payment tracking for all corporate and SME clients
- SATYA MicroCapital secures fresh funding worth Rs.300mn from GMO-Z.Com payment gateway India Credit Fund
- SlayPay & VISA announce customisable payment cards
New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/SRV): ChargePod, powered by NeCell Emobility Pvt Ltd will soon launch comprehensive EV charging solutions with battery swap stations, app-driven convenience, and cloud-based technology.
With a vision to contribute to the Government's carbon-free nation initiative, ChargePod aims to develop an extensive network of EV charging stations across the country
ChargePod's versatile portfolio will be bifurcated into three broad categories - AC Chargers, DC Chargers, and Battery Swapping Network. The seamless and hassle-free infrastructure will consist of unmanned and open to all charging stations, which will make the process user-friendly and comprehensible.
In its pilot phase, ChargePod will initiate its 'Electrifying India' mission and install EV charging stations across three major routes:
- Ahmedabad to Mumbai which covers approx. 524 km.
- Ahmedabad to Udaipur which covers approx. 264 km.
- Ahmedabad to Somnath which covers approx. 424 km.
Highlighting the Government's 2030 mission, Tyag Dharmik, CEO & Founder, ChargePod commented, "Despite being at an initial stage, the EV industry has already shown extreme potential and can single-handedly be a game-changer in terms of sustainability and environment-friendly practices. With constant technological advancements, the EV segment in India is expected to be a US$206 billion industry by 2030. Contributing to the above-mentioned vision, we aim to be a complete EV charging company & last-mileend-to-end e-mobility solutions provider."
Outlining ChargePod's vision, Dharmik further added, "Our fast DC and solar integrated EV stations supported with an app-based module will provide our users a stop-shop solution for all their EV charging needs along with achieving some breakthrough milestones. By 2030, we aim to serve through 1,000,000 (1 million) application-driven with IoT/CMS charging points and battery swap, energy sale of 15,00,000 (15 million) kWh units with 1.5 GWh of power daily and serve 300,000 vehicles daily."
ChargePod's service model will assist consumers in effectively saving fuel costs, locate charging points along the route at minimal intervals with real-time availability, digital payment mechanism, Knowing the EV Real State of Charge and estimated time left, charging history to track EV usage with cost, energy, and distance details.
Additionally, the cloud-based technology enables the teams to monitor the health and performance of a network via Network Operating Centre (NOC), provides data analytics to enhance the consumer experience, provides a smart charging feature to control charging as per peak load hours and off-peak hours, live remote monitoring and control of charging stations and batteries.
To know more visit:(https://www.chargepod.in/?utm_source=SRV-PR & utm_medium=ANI & utm_campaign=NeCell+Emobility+Pvt+Ltd+)
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor