Chetu Foundation hosts 3rd Annual Winter Drive

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): To celebrate World Children's Day, the Chetu Foundation, a non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a leading provider of world-class software development services, hosted its 3rd Annual Winter Drive to collect and distribute much-needed winter gear and blankets to poverty-stricken communities in Noida.

Over 150kg (330lbs) of winter gear and blankets were donated by Chetu employees and distributed to more than 500 homeless families in 3 different areas surrounding Chetu's Noida-based software development campuses.

"We feel ourselves fortunate and blessed that we are not only a team of dedicated software developers, but a team that always looks towards giving back to the community. As we move into our 23rd year, we want to make sure that we are not only exceeding our growth and revenue metrics from previous years, but that we also focus on helping our surrounding communities in every way possible," said Manish Tyagi, Human Resource Manager at Chetu.

Created with the mission to help empower Chetu employees to support the initiatives they care about most, the Chetu Foundation has been incredibly active in recent years - providing aid to numerous organizations in the region. The Chetu Foundation donated 8,375kg (18,463lbs) of food and school supplies to a local village in the Madhya Pradesh Bhind district and presented a check of Rs. 1 crore ($120,000 USD) to the Chief Minister Relief Fund of Uttar Pradesh for COVID-19 relief efforts, impacting a population of 1 billion. The Chetu Foundation remains an active philanthropic entity in the region.

Founded in 2000, Chetu is an award-winning provider of software development and support services. Employing over 2,800 software experts across the globe, Chetu is propelled from its three main software development centers located in Sector 63, Noida.

Featuring over 260,000 square feet of development space, these state-of-the-art facilities provide the ideal setting for developers to work on the latest software solutions and rapidly advance their careers. Aside from offering superior development environments, and a complimentary Skill Development Center for the local community, Chetu's Noida centers also feature modern amenities and programs such as gyms, cafeterias, and company-sponsored clubs to further promote the growth-mindset of the Chetu family.

Founded in 2018, Chetu Foundation is the non-profit subsidiary of Chetu, a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Created to aid its team members in their own philanthropic interests, the Chetu Foundation's mission is based on the principles of "Empowering Children", "Improving the Quality of Life", "Giving Back to Communities", and "Creating and Sustaining Change".

