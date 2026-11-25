PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 25: To highlight the premium quality, rich taste, nutritional benefits and culinary versatility of Chilean walnuts, ChileNut, in association with ProChile India, hosted an exclusive live cooking demonstration at Bolas, Banashankari Branch, Bengaluru. The event brought together food and lifestyle influencers for an engaging culinary experience showcasing the many ways Chilean walnuts can be incorporated into Indian cuisine. India is an important market for Chilean walnuts, driven by growing demand for premium-quality dry fruits. With India's festive season coinciding with Chile's harvest availability (June-December), Chilean walnuts offer Indian consumers access to fresh and wholesome walnuts during the counter season. This makes them a great choice for festive cooking, traditional sweets and celebrations.

As consumers increasingly look for ingredients that offer both taste and nutrition, walnuts are becoming a popular choice in Indian households, whether for everyday snacking, home cooking, festive preparations or gifting. Known for their light colour, freshness, rich taste and premium quality, Chilean walnuts are also naturally rich in plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, protein and antioxidants, making them a nutritious and versatile addition to everyday meals. The highlight of the event was a live cooking demonstration by celebrity Chef Nehal Karkera, who prepared two innovative dishes featuring Chilean walnuts. Through the interactive session, the chef showcased their versatility and demonstrated how walnuts can be incorporated into a variety of recipes, adding flavour and texture to different culinary preparations. Guests also had the opportunity to sample the freshly prepared dishes and interact with the chef.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Jorge Loyola Castro, Trade Commissioner to India, ProChile, said, "India is an important and promising market for Chilean walnuts, offering significant opportunities as consumers increasingly value high-quality, nutritious, and versatile food products. Through initiatives such as this culinary experience, we aim to strengthen awareness of Chilean walnuts in India, highlighting their versatility in Indian cuisine. We believe walnuts can find a place in everyday cooking, traditional and festive preparations, as well as innovative culinary creations." Speaking about the India campaign, Mr. Sumit Saran, In-Country Marketing Representative for Chilean walnuts, said, "We are seeing a demand for Chilean walnuts in India, driven by consumers' growing preference for fresh, high-quality walnuts. With our counter-seasonal harvest, Chilean walnuts arrive in India from August onwards, just in time for the festive season. We see a strong opportunity to build on this demand and bring the freshness and quality of Chilean walnuts to more Indian consumers."

The event was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen awareness of Chilean walnuts among Indian consumers through culinary collaborations, engaging demonstrations and interactions with food influencers and bloggers. By showcasing their versatility and nutritional goodness, the initiative encouraged consumers to explore new ways of including walnuts in their everyday diets. Chilean walnuts are available in India through leading dry fruit retailers, supermarkets and various online shopping platforms, making them easily accessible to consumers across the country. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)