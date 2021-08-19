Chitkara University collaborates with Adobe Creative Technology Academy

Chandigarh [India], August 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): (https://www.chitkara.edu.in) Chitkara University announced its collaboration with Adobe to offer advanced creative skill-based training to its students and faculty. The agreement was signed at a virtual event by Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University and Girish Balachandran, India Director, Digital Media Business, Supreeth Nagaraju, Head, Education Vertical India, Digital Media Business, Aman Soni, Enterprise Account Manager Education, Digital Media Business, senior officials of Adobe India.

With industry looking to hire those who are technically skilled and creatively alive, Chitkara University's collaboration with Adobe will go a long way in making students industry ready and will also ensure that the faculty is at par with the industry demand and the latest skills required.

The digital era has signaled tremendous change and transformation in companies' employment needs, resulting in a gap between industry demands and academic standards. New-age skills like Artificial Intelligence, Creativity, Design Thinking, Machine Learning and Big Data are in demand today. The main objective of Chitkara University and Adobe Creative Technology Academy partnership is to offer Digital and Creative skill-based training to students to enhance employability and entrepreneurship skills as per industry demand.

Speaking on the occasion Girish Balachandran, Director, Sales, Digital Media, Adobe, India emphasized that Adobe technologies will enrich Chitkara's students' academic experience and prepare them with the digital skills and confidence they need to take their place in the future workforce.

Supreeth Nagaraju, Head Education, Digital Media, Adobe, India highlighted, "If you want to build digital fluency, providing technology is only part of the equation." He further added, "We are happy to collaborate with Chitkara University to empower faculty and students and make it easy for them to integrate digital and creative-skill building into their coursework."

"This partnership will allow students to acquire a joint Co-branded certification from Adobe and Chitkara University and will provide them with an opportunity to build industry connections and participate in creative competitions to further widen their skills and exposure. We strongly believe that the Adobe Creative Technology Academy is one-of-its-kind initiatives which will benefit our design students immensely and make them responsible future digital citizens," said Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University.

"Adobe Creative Technology Academy at Chitkara Design School aims to deliver industry-accepted learning outcomes for students and faculty and enable them to be relevant in the Digital Economy and empower their creative technology entrepreneurship. This unique industry-academia partnership will support us in building immersive design courses which will be offered as a combination of theory and practical hands-on training sessions for students interested in gaining industry-oriented knowledge in the digital and creative technology space," said Gopal Meena, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, Chitkara Design School.

