Choosing the right school for your child: Understanding the importance of amenities and affiliations in India

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): It's the admission season yet again, and with the news doing rounds on fake affiliations rows by many schools across Karnataka state, how can a parent choose the right school for his/her child? Does affiliation matter now or later? What about the amenities? What if the school has the affiliation and no amenities for the child to grow and nurture? The questions are plenty; we are trying to help you understand what needs to matter and when.

At present, the four primary education boards in India are the IB, CBSE, ICSE, and the State Board, respectively. However, the educational boards in India are very modern and quite insightful regarding fulfilling quality education for students. As a parent, all one wants for their child is to receive the best education and continuous growth. A school is a foundation of learning; thus, choosing the best one for your child is essential.

As a parent, it is also crucial that you understand the importance of amenities and facilities being offered in a school. Amenities provided by a school directly affect the students' behaviour, health, learning, engagement, and growth. Irrespective of the board, a school needs to ensure a well-rounded curriculum and amenities for a child's overall development. Following is a list of points to look for as a parent when it comes to the facilities being provided by a school:

- Playgrounds and Sports Facilities: For the development of mental and physical health, sports facilities are the most crucial aspects that parents should consider.

- Space and Size of Classrooms: Overcrowded classrooms lead to minimal student engagement and unsatisfactory learning.

- Lighting: Many studies reveal that students with more exposure to natural daylight in the classroom have better concentration power.

- Laboratory: Laboratories are another necessary facility that should be provided in each school. The laboratories must be divided into distinct sections for chemistry, physics, biology, and computer labs.

- Teachers/Staff: All children have different educational needs. As a parent, you need to ensure that your child gets the required amount of attention and an enriching learning experience.

- School Policies: Policies and procedures should be transparent to the parents and beneficial for students.

Looking at the world's evolving pace, we do not know what the world will look like once the children graduate. Regardless of the board, children need to be taught to keep an open mind, always be ready for challenges, and come up with real-world practical resolutions. In such a scenario, we must ensure the school is committed to developing well-rounded, future-ready individuals.

Can you switch boards in between? - It is vital that parents keep track of their child's overall performance in a particular school. If a child faces challenges or wants to try something different that is more in tune with their interests or passion, they can always switch to a different board. Students can switch boards in any grade. However, the ideal time for parents to start contemplating on the boards would be between Grade 5 to Grade 8. Prior to Grade 5, the focus will be on understanding his/her interests and adequate school amenities and facilities to ensure the overall development of the child. Once he/she is in Grade 8 continuing with the same board is advisable.

