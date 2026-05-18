NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 18: CloudThat, a leading global training and consulting company, has once again secured the highest representation of Microsoft Certified Trainers (MCTs) in Microsoft's Global Top 100 MCTs list for 2026, with 13 of its trainers being recognized under the prestigious MCT Quality Awards. This recognition highlights CloudThat's continued focus on training excellence, learner impact, and consistent delivery quality across its global trainer community. Microsoft annually releases the Global Top 100 MCTs list to recognize outstanding trainers who demonstrate excellence in delivering Microsoft technologies, driving learner impact, and maintaining consistently high-quality training standards across the global ecosystem. The MCT Quality Awards highlight trainers who go beyond certification to create meaningful and measurable learning outcomes.

CloudThat has built a strong ecosystem of trainers who deliver high-impact learning across geographies, industries, and emerging technology domains such as cloud, data, and AI. This achievement reflects not only individual excellence but also the organization's commitment to developing and enabling high-quality trainers at scale. "Being in Microsoft's global top 100 MCTs is incredibly hard, but having the highest number of trainers on that list, accounting for nearly 10% globally, is a truly proud moment for us and a testament to the team's consistent excellence," said Bhavesh Goswami, CEO and Founder at CloudThat. As global demand for skills in cloud computing, data, and AI continues to accelerate, CloudThat remains focused on bridging the global talent gap by empowering professionals, enterprises, and academic institutions. The company also continues to nurture future trainers through initiatives such as its Microsoft-authorized MCT Readiness Program (MCTRC).

This milestone, coupled with its recognition as Microsoft Partner of the Year 2024, further strengthens CloudThat's position as a trusted global partner in technology training and a key contributor to the evolving digital skilling ecosystem. About CloudThat CloudThat is a global tech and AI training and consulting company founded in 2012, headquartered in Bengaluru, with offices in the UK, USA, and Bangladesh. As an AWS Advanced Tier Training Partner, Microsoft Solutions Partner, and Google Cloud Platform Partner, it has trained over 1.1 million professionals across 2000+ cloud and AI certifications. In 2025, CloudThat became the first company worldwide to win partner awards from AWS, Microsoft, and Google in the same year. It has earned three consecutive AWS APJ Partner of the Year Awards (2023-2025), the Microsoft Training Services Partner of the Year Award (2024), and 14 industry awards in nine years.

The company holds 7 AWS Competencies and 19 AWS Service Delivery Programs and has delivered 750+ consulting projects for 850+ organizations across 30+ countries in Cloud Tech, Data Platforms, DevOps, IoT, AI/ML, and GenAI. CloudThat has some of the highest numbers of Microsoft Certified Trainers in the Global Top 100 for two consecutive years, 2025-2026, and, as India's first NVIDIA Education Services Partner, hosts the country's first two NVIDIA-certified trainers. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)