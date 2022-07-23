CMR Group of Institutions scores well in NIRF Rankings

You would like to read
- ICSE ISC Semester 2 Class 10, 12: Ease Math's concepts with 5 hidden techniques and score 90 per cent in Board Exams 2022
- ICSE semester 2 class 10 date sheet update: How to maximize preparation efforts with updated specimen paper in Maths
- CMR Engineering College ranked in the band of 251-300 in the NIRF ranking in India
- " CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers for Class 10th & 12th | How to score 90% + in 2022 Board Exams "
- CBSE Term 2 2022: Most important questions in Math to go with 2 marks
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 23 (ANI/PNN): CMR Group of institutions (http://www.cmrgroup.edu.in/), one of the premier educational institutions in Hyderabad offering quality education, has performed well in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, with all its five colleges making it to the 2022 edition.
Of these institutions, CMR College of Pharmacy fared well with 72nd rank, while CMR technical campus, CMR Institute of Technology (http://www.cmrtc.ac.in/), and CMR College of Engineering & Technology in the band of 201-250, and CMR Engineering college in the band of 251-300 in the NIRF rank list.
The management, teachers, students, and college officials are all on cloud nine because better ranking means better prospects for the students' placements and funds for the institution's development.
The NIRF ranking of the educational institution in India is based on five parameters such as teaching-learning and resources (TLR), research and professional practice (RPC), graduation outcome (GO), outreach and inclusivity (OI), and perception.
Established in 2002 on a sprawling area of 70 acres on the Medchal Road in Hyderabad, the CMR Group of Institutions (CMRGI) consists of CMR College of Pharmacy (CMRP), CMR Technical Campus (CMRG), CMR College of Engineering and Technology (CMRK), CMR Institute of Technology (CMRM) and CMR Engineering College (CMRN). All the engineering colleges are UGC autonomous, approved, and accredited by AICTE, NAAC, and NBA. Over 15,000 students are studying in various streams of engineering, management, and pharmacy.
Ch. Gopal Reddy, Chairman of CMRGI, said, "CMR is well-known for placements. This year, there were more than 4,000 placement offers. Also, CMR is known for its world-class infrastructure and facilities such as labs, sports facilities, and 360-degree student development".
According to Reddy, the highest annual pay package offered to the CMRGI students is in the range of Rs 44 lakh. Some students have been hired on annual pay packages ranging from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. However, the average package is Rs 5.5 lakh per annum.
CMRGI has many achievements and awards in its kitty, including ISO certification, 2f/12B, AAAA Ranking by CAREERS 360 magazine, and rated 14th by CSR-GHRDC among the top engineering colleges in India. Also, it has been awarded All India Rank of 113 by Times Engineering, Rank-116 by The Week, Rank-20 in emerging engineering colleges, Rank-71 in the south Zone, and Cambridge University Press & Assessment for BEC training and certification. Recently, CMREC has received MSME Funding.
"Our mission and vision are to impart quality technical education in sync with the fast-changing technology and globalization, to introduce technical education through innovative teaching and learning methods, and produce employable technical graduates with sound technical skills to meet the technological needs of the society," said Reddy.
Abhinav Chamakura, CEO of CMRGI, appreciated the team's efforts and highlighted the importance of the ranking.
Dr A Raji Reddy, Director, CMR Technical Campus, said, "CMRGI has proved its determination in the field of education. We will do much better in the coming years to achieve a good NIRF ranking."
For admissions in CMR Group of institutions contact: 9100760559, 9248727210, 8008557612 or visit: (www.cmrgroup.edu.in)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor