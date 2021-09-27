Collegepond launches the Converge App for study abroad aspirants

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Collegepond, a seasoned career counseling outfit, announced the successful launch of their long-awaited App, Converge, for students aspiring for global education.

With an experience of more than 18 years in the field, a strong alumni network of 12000+ students in 37+ domains across 17 countries, partnerships with 100 top-notch universities globally, Collegepond's new venture, Converge, is projected to make a pivotal impact on the collegiate and career trajectory of thousands of aspirants.

As a one-stop integrated engagement platform for higher education aspirants, Converge is a boon for students with dreams to study abroad. Regardless of whether your search is to identify the right course, find the best university to map your career aspirations, or explore the apt career options, Converge has an answer for all. Besides, the app connects students with like-minded individuals to exchange ideas, and most importantly, draw from the personal experiences of those who have already been on this journey.

With the help of Converge app, the students can apply to leading universities from the best study-abroad destinations in a hassle-free manner. The students can avail application fee waivers and other such value-added benefits. As a student-centric app, Converge also provides personalized loan assistance to ensure that financial constraints do not impede overseas education dreams.

Suraj Bajaj, the Founder and CEO of Collegepond says, "the Converge App will serve as a pivotal game-changer to the career trajectory of countless students dreaming of global education. By efficiently leveraging the features of the App, students can now design their career pathway with clear and purpose-driven outcomes." With some of the exclusive features like Career Explorer, University Finder, Blogs & Videos, Education Loan Assistance, and Forums, Converge is the go-to app for anyone who's aspiring to study abroad.

Career Explorer provides 360-degree insight into career choices by allowing students to explore trending careers, navigate specialization options within each career, understand the associated job profiles and global salary packages. University Finder allows students to review top choice universities and shortlist universities that best match their academic credentials. Through Forums, the students can directly engage with mentors, industry experts, university representatives, like-minded peers, and others to get clarity on every aspect of their overseas education journey.

Converge App is free to all users and can be downloaded across all platforms.

Check (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.converge.converge) (Play Store) and (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/converge-study-abroad/id1528147359)(App Store).

