PNN New Delhi [India], November 25: Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops and HiFi audio products, today announced the launch of the iGame B850I MINI W OC, a white edition of its iGame B850I MINI OC motherboard. Built for enthusiasts assembling high-performance small form factor (SFF) systems, the new model keeps the hardware, overclocking capabilities and compact Mini-ITX design of its black counterpart, and suits white-themed PC builds. The original iGame B850I MINI OC earned recognition among enthusiasts for its industrial-inspired design and strong overclocking capabilities. In response to demand for an alternative colour scheme, COLORFUL now brings the same performance-focused platform to builders who prefer a clean, all-white aesthetic.

9+2+1 Phase Power Design and Advanced Overclocking The iGame B850I MINI W OC features a 9+2+1 phase power delivery design (Dr MOS 60A), providing ample power for high-end AMD Ryzen and Ryzen X3D processors, including the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X. An external clock generator enables asynchronous overclocking, giving enthusiasts greater flexibility in fine-tuning CPU frequencies and system performance. The BIOS also includes COLORFUL's proprietary X3D AI Turbo Mode, which uses one-click optimisation to unlock additional gaming performance from AMD Ryzen 9000 Series X3D processors. Dual PCIe 5.0 M.2 Storage and Extensive Connectivity Despite its compact footprint, the board offers generous expansion and connectivity. It includes two onboard PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots for high-speed NVMe storage, and eight high-speed USB ports on the rear I/O panel, including a USB-C 20Gbps port. Networking is handled by 5G LAN and Wi-Fi 7, with Bluetooth 5.4 support.

This combination delivers storage and connectivity that rivals larger Micro-ATX motherboards, making the board well suited to compact gaming systems without compromising essential features. A White Edition for SFF Enthusiasts The iGame B850I MINI W OC completes COLORFUL's iGame MINI OC lineup with a white alternative to the original black model. Both boards share identical hardware specifications and overclocking capabilities, so builders can choose their preferred look without sacrificing performance. Whether paired with white graphics cards, cooling components and chassis, or used as a contrasting centrepiece, the iGame B850I MINI W OC gives enthusiasts another way to create powerful, visually coordinated small form factor PCs.

Pricing and Availability The COLORFUL iGame B850I MINI W OC is set to launch in China on November 23, 2026, with global availability to follow shortly after. It will retail at 1,599 RMB (approximately US$239). For regional pricing and availability, please contact your local COLORFUL representative. About COLORFUL Technology COLORFUL Technology is a leading brand in the PC hardware and components industry, specialising in graphics cards, motherboards, laptops and other technology products. With a focus on innovation, performance and product design, the company serves gaming enthusiasts, PC builders and technology users across global markets. COLORFUL continues to strengthen its presence in India through its expanding product portfolio and commitment to customer experience.

More info: https://www.colorfulgroup.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)