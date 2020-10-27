Companies Turn to Avril's Mindfulness Training During Covid-19 Pandemic

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The need for mindfulness classes and programs have snowballed since the Covid-19 pandemic and many companies have turned to Corporate Mindfulness Programmes to help employees combat stress, increase productivity, enhance creativity, improve teamwork, health and well-being.

Fortune 500 companies like Google, Goldman Sachs, GE, Apple, Aetna, SAP, Ford and Nike have been using mindfulness for years, but now even smaller companies in India and abroad are joining the Mindfulness bandwagon to help employees reap the massive benefits that this ancient technique offers.

One of the best-known Mindfulness coaches in the country Avril Q has been leading this effort by holding Mindfulness classes online for companies in India and abroad.

Avril's online corporate mindfulness programme "Mind Your Business" has become very popular with big and small businesses in India and abroad because it delivers important benefits like increased productivity, reduced stress, enhanced creativity, better teamwork, improved health and well being etc.

Avril Q is one of India's leading Tibetian Meditation and Life Transformation Coaches and has studied mindfulness theory and practise for over 12 years from teachers like Lama Zopa Rinpoche, Dzongsar Khyentse Rinpoche and Ling Rinpoche. She was initiated into Tantra by the Dalai Lama in 2014.

"The busier you are the more you need mindfulness. Mindfulness should no longer be considered a 'nice-to-have' for executives. It's a 'must-have' - a way to keep our brains healthy, to enable effective decision-making capabilities, and to protect ourselves from toxic stress," said A Harvard Business Review.

Germany's SAP evaluated success of a mindfulness program by putting a dollar value on the improvement in critical areas like focus, collaboration and decreased stress and they found a 200 per cent ROI.

"Companies are realising that the return on investment in Mindfulness Training is exponential," said Avril.

"The Mindfulness module devised by Avril Q is the key to unleashing the full capacity of your human resources. It's a must for all organisations for unmatched growth, productivity and efficiency," said Dr Farhad Arora, COO of the Media Division of the USD 7 billion Darwin Platform Group of Companies.

Avril's online mindfulness classes are very cost-effective and the programmes can be custom designed for the needs of the organisation, be it companies, schools, colleges, hospitals and even individuals.

