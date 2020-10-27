Companies Turn to Avril's Mindfulness Training During Covid-19 Pandemic

You would like to read
- People should unite to give coordinated response to COVID-19: Dalai Lama
- Dalai Lama writes to Naveen, Mamata; expresses sympathy for cyclone Amphan victims
- Coronavirus: Dalai Lama calls for coordinated, global effort
- COVID-19: Dalai Lama Trust donates 200 PPEs to HP's Kangra Police
- Satyarthi among 88 noble laureates, leaders call for USD 1 tn to protect children amid COVID-19
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The need for mindfulness classes and programs have snowballed since the Covid-19 pandemic and many companies have turned to Corporate Mindfulness Programmes to help employees combat stress, increase productivity, enhance creativity, improve teamwork, health and well-being.
Fortune 500 companies like Google, Goldman Sachs, GE, Apple, Aetna, SAP, Ford and Nike have been using mindfulness for years, but now even smaller companies in India and abroad are joining the Mindfulness bandwagon to help employees reap the massive benefits that this ancient technique offers.
One of the best-known Mindfulness coaches in the country Avril Q has been leading this effort by holding Mindfulness classes online for companies in India and abroad.
Avril's online corporate mindfulness programme "Mind Your Business" has become very popular with big and small businesses in India and abroad because it delivers important benefits like increased productivity, reduced stress, enhanced creativity, better teamwork, improved health and well being etc.
Avril Q is one of India's leading Tibetian Meditation and Life Transformation Coaches and has studied mindfulness theory and practise for over 12 years from teachers like Lama Zopa Rinpoche, Dzongsar Khyentse Rinpoche and Ling Rinpoche. She was initiated into Tantra by the Dalai Lama in 2014.
"The busier you are the more you need mindfulness. Mindfulness should no longer be considered a 'nice-to-have' for executives. It's a 'must-have' - a way to keep our brains healthy, to enable effective decision-making capabilities, and to protect ourselves from toxic stress," said A Harvard Business Review.
Germany's SAP evaluated success of a mindfulness program by putting a dollar value on the improvement in critical areas like focus, collaboration and decreased stress and they found a 200 per cent ROI.
"Companies are realising that the return on investment in Mindfulness Training is exponential," said Avril.
"The Mindfulness module devised by Avril Q is the key to unleashing the full capacity of your human resources. It's a must for all organisations for unmatched growth, productivity and efficiency," said Dr Farhad Arora, COO of the Media Division of the USD 7 billion Darwin Platform Group of Companies.
Avril's online mindfulness classes are very cost-effective and the programmes can be custom designed for the needs of the organisation, be it companies, schools, colleges, hospitals and even individuals.
For Avril's Mindfulness Programmes contact - +91 9916515374. Email - avril@avrilsqs.com
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor