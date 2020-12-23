Coolnut portable refrigerators: Ready to take on the big vaccine dissemination task

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/SRV Media): With COVID-19 vaccines coming out in various parts of the world, India will soon follow the suit. This will require a flawless infrastructure supporting an uninterrupted cold-chain that would carry the vaccines.

Coolnut, a mini portable refrigerator manufactured by Pantagone Technologies India facilitates this. With it's minimal weight, 10-20 hours of back up, 12 litre capacity and easy control, it makes the perfect candidate for vaccine storage and transportation. This refrigerator is equipped to function on electricity as well as battery, is ice-lined and can maintain temperatures set between -20 and +20 degree centigrade. Apart from this, it can also be utilised for transport, storage and handling of, milk, non-veg, ice creams, blood, etc.

Pantagone Technologies India Pvt Ltd was established in 2008 in the city of lakes - Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. They have a worldwide manufacturing and sales license for their Coolnut products which include power banks and batteries for medical devices along with solar lights. Equipped with high-tech Research and Development, Production and Sales departments, the organisation focuses on global industrial applications. They comply with international standards and work towards consistently supplying safe, environment positive, economic, fast, accurate and reliable service.

"Honesty is the soul of our company and it is a practise in everything we do - right from our experiments and manufacture to our service. We believe in an honest and humanistic spirit. We have been adhering to the operation and development concept of pragmatic innovation and people-oriented services. We aim to be a leader in the field of new energy through our efforts step by step," said Harish Kataria, Founder and CEO, Pantagone Technologies India Pvt Ltd.

Apart from the battery operated mini refrigerator cum freezer, Coolnut also manufactures power banks for laptops, mobile phones and tablets; batteries of various types for multiple purposes and solar lights that anyone can purchase at affordable prices. Pantagone Technologies also manufactures telecommunication equipment, wireless chargers and rechargeable lithium iron phosphate batteries. The company is engaged in manufacturing, trading, supplying and exporting these high-quality equipment and they are acknowledged for their compact design, functionality and durability.

The company believes in maximising the benefits customers and they achieve this by timely delivery, perfect after-sales service and a competitive price. They seek common development and aim to create a better future with customers with an open mind. To ensure a smooth and hassle-free process, they conduct regular training sessions and technical discussions for their employees to help them enhance their knowledge of the domain.

