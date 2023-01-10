CRM Suite with a 360-degree view of your customers at an affordable price by INFONOBLE Solutions

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI/PNN): NobleCRM now makes it feasible for any size of customer to adopt a CRM solution, whether they are SOHO, SMB, SME, or (Enterprise) at an affordable price, with ease of setup, and with a user-friendly UI for best-in-class CX.

In September 2014, Rahul Vador and Ashish VD Thapliyal launched INFONOBLE. The business was founded to give corporations the best CRM solutions, and it immediately set about locating the areas of problems that needed to be resolved to provide practical answers.

For a reasonable price, INFONOBLE Solutions Pvt Ltd has developed a full CRM suite. NobleCRM is a Customer Relationship Management (CX) Platform that enables everyone to delight both customers and workers with its software as a service (SaaS). It is recommended as the Best CRM Software for setting up and streamlining the firm in sales, marketing, and customer services.

The greatest contemporary Customer Experience (CX) practises are all available through NobleCRM, including sales management, customer support, actionable analytics, social media integration, and team and customer communication on a single platform.

NobleCRM contrived a place in the CIO review as the 20 Most Promising CRM and was awarded by Silicon Review as among the 30 Best Business Leaders in 2019.

"To assist large business sectors in streamlining their customer contact management (CX) procedures, we decided to develop the CRM Suite, which at first featured Dialer, Ticketing, and Chatbot solutions. To begin this project well, we put together the best team possible. By 2017, we had created the full CRM Suite and one more highly effective product called the Sales CRM. Including Dialer (NobleDialer), Ticketing (NobleDesk), Chatbot (NobleChatbot), and Sales CRM (NobleSales CRM), we now have a comprehensive list of effective CRM systems. After that, we intended to release the products to the market, but before doing so, we wanted to carefully assess each one to ensure we were giving our clients the greatest products possible." Said Rahul Vador, Director - Technology, INFONOBLE Solutions Pvt Ltd.

"By 2019, we resolved all of the concerns reported by CRM users from various organizations. We had now put all of our products on the market. As a result, a couple of customers, such as Suzuki Motorcycles, Quest Diagnostics, Jaypee Hospital, BPTP Ltd, and Hartron Communication Ltd, were added to our customer list. We acquired more confidence in integrating our products into the major corporates after ensuring high production and efficiency before, during, and after the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. Today we can proudly say that we have achieved many milestones in just a short span of existence as we have not just developed a complete CRM suite Noble Omni Channel CRM but have deployed a range of products to many verticals like; BPOs, Call Centers, Automobiles, Manufacturing, Media, Retail, Builder, Pharma, Healthcare, Insurance, and Legal to streamline their customer support process (CX). The product has reached new horizons, and our company has been awarded as among the best CRMs." said Ashish VD Thapliyal, Director - Sales, INFONOBLE Solutions Pvt Ltd.

"Businesses can use Noble CRM to easily and swiftly meet the expectations of their team members and customers. We accomplish this by using a special technique to create and offer software-as-a-service that is effective, straightforward to install, and tailored to the end user. Infonoble creates functional technology for all users, making it simple to improve customer experience (CX) through first-rate customer care, sales automation, lead management, and other effective assistance. We understand our customer's needs and customize the best solutions ensuring the best of our quality at affordable rates. Companies such as ZOHO, SalesForce, Freshworks, and C-Zentrix are in the same market where we are digging a hole. We are working towards offering all the luxuries at very affordable prices without compromising any features. We have a clear target to have at least 25 signed active partners pan India in the upcoming year." Ashish VD Thapliyal added.

(https://www.infonoble.com/)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)