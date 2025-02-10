Crown LNG to Lead AI Energy Transition Discussion at India Energy Week 2025 Industry Experts to Debate LNG's Role in Powering India's AI Future
Crown LNG to Lead AI Energy Transition Discussion at India Energy Week 2025 Industry Experts to Debate LNG's Role in Powering India's AI Future
VMPL
New Delhi [India], February 10: As AI-driven industries expand, energy security is becoming a critical challenge, Crown LNG, a major participant at India Energy Week 2025, is hosting a high-impact panel, "Gas for AI Transition in India - GATI", on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.
The session features Swapan Kataria (Crown LNG), Rachit Mohan (JLL), Akshay Wadhwa (BPCL), Rajesh K Mediratta (Indian Gas Exchange), Kapil Kapoor (Google Cloud India & South Asia), and Rahul Nair (Everyndr).
This session is hosted by Crown LNG at India Energy Week 2025 is a must-attend for those shaping India's AI and energy landscape.
These leaders will examine how LNG can meet AI's rising energy demands while ensuring long-term sustainability and security. The session will be moderated by veteran journalist Arun Anand, ensuring a dynamic and engaging conversation.
The discussion will explore LNG's role in powering data centers, policy reforms, investment strategies, and carbon capture innovations. As India pushes for AI self-reliance, the panel will address how gas can bridge the energy gap while complementing renewables.
Crown LNG, as a Gold Sponsor for the India Energy Week 2025 is also inviting industry leaders, policymakers, and the media to attend this exclusive discussion
(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 5:50 PM IST