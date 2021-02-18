Daffodil Software appraised at CMMI Level 3

You would like to read
Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], February 18 (ANI/PRNewswire): Daffodil Software, a leading custom software engineering company, today announced that it has been appraised at level 3 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI).
Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) is a model that enables organizations to measure, build and improve their capabilities, resulting in an improvement in the overall performance. It is tailored for organizations to help them improve their processes and bring them at par with globally accepted standards and nomenclatures. This framework is adopted by the leading Information Technology organizations, as a benchmark for quality standards.
An appraisal at maturity level 3 indicates that the organization is performing at a "Defined" level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood and are described in standards, procedures, tools, and methods. The organization's set of standards processes, which is the basis for maturity level 3, is established and improved over time.
"Daffodil always had a strong software delivery process as customer satisfaction is our primary goal. This certification is a stamp of validation to our processes and commitment to our clients," said Yogesh Agarwal, CEO of Daffodil Software.
"This certification will help Daffodil compete at a global level with larger and high fidelity projects, coupled with existing certification such as ISO/IEC 27001 for Information Security Management, ISO 9001 for a quality management system and ISO 20000 for IT Service Management," he added.
Daffodil Software joins an elite list of software development companies who have achieved a Level 3 rating of the CMMI in India. On an aggressive growth path, Daffodil is set to ramp up its technical capabilities and workforce to serve its growing customer base.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
