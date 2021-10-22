Darwinbox becomes the youngest and only Asian player to feature on Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Cloud HCM Suites 2021

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): A disruptor in the Cloud HCM space, Darwinbox makes its debut into Gartner's Magic Quadrant (MQ) for Cloud HCM suites for 1000+ employee Enterprises.

Darwinbox is the youngest entrant to Gartner's MQ since its inception in 2016 and is also the only Asian origin player that currently sits on the Quadrant.

Amidst rapid digitalization in today's hybrid/digitally connected workplace, Gartner report affirms - "By 2025, more than 60% of mid and large enterprise organizations will have invested in a cloud-deployed HCM Suite for HR administration and talent management."

Darwinbox assumes its position in the MQ alongside heavy hitters like SAP, Oracle, Workday and is stirring up a space that has been dominated by the same set of vendors for a long time. Additionally, Darwinbox retains its position as the best rated solution by customers on Gartner's Peer Insights platform with an average rating of 4.8 - the highest amongst any of its peers on the MQ (Source: (https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/cloud-hcm-suites-for-1000-employees/vendor/darwinbox/product/darwinbox) Gartner peer Insights.

Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder of Darwinbox, remarks, "As a fast-growing technology company operating amongst players boasting decades of legacy, we feel proud to have made our mark and we attribute our success to the amazing partnerships we've been able to see in our customers. In addition to being a great industry validation, this acknowledges what our global customers have been saying for some time now - They trust Darwinbox and its ability to set them up for success in defining the future of work for workforces across countries. We're humbled, in no mood of slowing down and will leave no stone unturned in making sure we deliver everything that our customers need to WIN."

Referring to Darwinbox's Customer Experience and Momentum as a strength, Gartner report quotes:

"Darwinbox has strong customer traction. Furthermore, it has a rapidly growing number of customer ratings on Gartner's Peer Insights platform, most of which are favorable." - Gartner MQ Report 2021

More than 600+ global enterprise customers including JSW, Vedanta, Adani, JG Summit, Mahindra, Kotak, GVK group companies and Ujjivan, NSE, Bharti AXA, Swiggy, Vedantu and many more have chosen Darwinbox to gain operational efficiency, make smarter and faster decisions, and prepare for the future of work.

Darwinbox built its end-to-end integrated HCM suite including Workforce Management, Talent Acquisition, Talent Management, HR Service Delivery, Compensation and Benefits Suite, and Hybrid Work Suite to consistently deliver extremely sticky HCM experiences to diverse workforces. The employee adoption on the platform averages ~95% in just the first few weeks of deployment, allowing customers to maximize the ROI of their HR transformation.

Furthermore, the report draws attention to Darwinbox's Technology Foundation as one of its key strength's and quotes:

"Darwinbox was one of the first vendors to develop a cloud HCM suite using GraphDB and microservices from the outset. The vendor also offers a lighter-weight, 10MB mobile app for use in regions with low bandwidth, which highlights its market awareness and technical execution." - Gartner MQ Report 2021

When asked what's next on the cards for this forward-looking organisation, Peddi shares, "The timing of this inclusion is perfect for us. Darwinbox is already making significant strides in expanding our product and service offering in multiple new geographies including the US and Middle East. We are also focusing on new offices and key hires, expanding partner networks, and will be making heavy investment in global product roadmaps - a testament to our fiery ambition as an organization."

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)