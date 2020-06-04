Data Science Congress 2020 Virtual featuring world leaders on June 6, 7

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aegis School of Data Science is organizing the third edition of Data Science Congress (DSC) which will be a virtual event on June 6 and 7, 2020.

The event is supported by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) as chamber partner along with mUni Campus as powered partner and also DSC supports Safe n Happy Periods which is creating awareness on shamefree and painfree menstruation time.

DSC 2020 is a confluence of Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Analytics, Big Data, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Cognitive, and Cyber Security. Data Science Congress was initiated in 2017 with a vision of bringing India at the center stage of the world forum for AI, Data Science, Cyber Security research, education, and skill development as India is having the largest pool of talents exposed to math and coding skills which are essential for these exponential technologies.

In DSC 2020, the world authorities, leading researchers, AI experts, data scientists will be speaking and over 10,000 educators, engineers, CXO's, CTO, CEOs, students are likely to join the event.

Sanjay Dhotre, Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India will be inaugurating the event.

The speakers and contributors enlightening the topics are the creme de la creme of the data industry:

* Prof Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)

* Dr Vint Cerf, Father of Internet

* Dr Juergen Schmidhuber, Father of Modern Artificial Intelligence

* Justice BN Srikrishna, Chief Architect of India's first data protection bill

* Dr Rohini Srivathsa, National Technology Officer (CTO) - Microsoft India

* Rama Akkiraju, Master Inventor and IBM Fellow

* Dr Dina Zielinski will showcase how we can store digital data in DNA

* Mathangi Sri, Data Science Leader; Top ten Data Scientists in India; 20 Patents

"New technologies like AI, Robotics, Machine Learning, and Data Analytics have tremendous potential waiting to be tapped. These could be the key components towards building economy that brings quantum jump. These are the building blocks of Atmanirbhar Bharat," said Sanjay Dhotre, Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India.

"Considering the current unprecedented situation around the world, Data Science Congress this year will be a virtual event and so the pivot was to get the best of the content. With the current assembly of speakers which are prime, pre-eminent and celebrated in their respective spheres, we are confident that this virtual event will be a treat to all the data admirers. Come join us on June 6 and 7, 2020," said Dr Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Dean, Aegis School of Data Science.

"Data is the new oil in new digital economy. Hence people who know data science and data analytics will provide solutions to future challenges, be it pandemic, banking, insurance, education, agriculture or healthcare," commented Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman AICTE.

"We initiated Data Science Congress with a vision of making India as a world leader in research, education, and skill development in the fields of AI, Data Science, Analytics, IoT, and Cyber Security. India can lead as we are having the largest pool of talent with maths and coding skills which are essential for these exponential technologies," commented Bhupesh Daheria, Founder of Data Science Congress; Founder Director of mUni Campus.

"COVID-19 and the lock down has fast tracked the use and development on new uses cases for data analytics across industry and society. While the data science market will continue to grow in India, there will also be an emergence of industry/society -specific analytics use cases, and a need of skilled professionals in terms of technology, it's application and policy. FICCI will be delighted to engage with all stakeholders to establish India as a global hub of data science and analytics," said Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General, FICCI.

