Deepika Padukone collaborates with Levi's® to launch an iconic collection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI/PNN): Levi's® announces the launch of its collaboration with style icon and brand ambassador Deepika Padukone.
Levi's® x Deepika Padukone is a collection that truly defines the icon's fashion sensibility and authentic style.
Rooted in Levi's® authentic style and updated with Padukone's signature style, this inaugural Levi's® x Deepika Padukone collaboration exudes freshness and confidence. The collection re-imagines Levi's classics through its range of jeans and denims while introducing Padukone's signature favourites like athleisure pieces, edgy faux leather pants and oversized shirts.
"The endeavour with my first-ever collaboration with Levi's® was for it to be an authentic representation of my personal style. And I believe we've been able to stay true to that vision." said Padukone.
The collaboration brings Padukone's ultra-casual style to life through long varsity jackets, co- ordsweatsuits, crop-tops & bralettes. You will also see edgy faux leather pants and an all-denim jumpsuit. It also features modern & updated interpretations of Levi's® denims, with new on-trend 70's-inspired high waist jeans and cut & sew wide-leg silhouettes to be paired with extra-long or cropped trucker jackets. A range of oversized shirts, soft romantic tops with organza sleeves, easy graphic t-shirts and elevated sweatshirts. Overall, the collection features quintessential pieces that will stand out in any wardrobe.
"We are absolutely thrilled that Deepika Padukone's first collaboration as brand ambassador for Levi's® is so iconic yet personal. Levi's® has always believed in 'authentic self-expression' and collaboration is just that. We wanted to work with Deepika because of her iconic sense of style and its influence on consumers. Her understanding of colours, fabrics and silhouettes is unique and extremely individual. With this collaboration, we see the inclusion of newer fabrics finishes and fits. The introduction of athleisure pieces, faux leather pants, long varsity jackets and even the oversized shirts are a way for us to explore unknown textile territories and also relate to a newer fashion consumer." Sanjeev Mohanty, SVP & MD- South Asia, Middle East and Africa, Levi's®
The Levi's® x Deepika Padukone collaboration is responsibly made, in line with Levi's commitment to sustainability. 60% of the collaboration line is sustainably sourced with 100% of the line ethically produced. Featuring organic cotton, super-soft Tencel made from wood pulp, cottonized hemp and denim produced with the brand's Water & lt;Less® technology, the line allows consumers to make a statement, with sustainability at the forefront.
The Levi's® x Deepika Padukone Collaboration will be available at Levi's retail outlets, Levi.in and select partner e-commerce platforms on October 8th 2021.
Please visit - (https://www.levi.com/global)
The Levi's® brand epitomizes classic American style and effortless cool. Since their invention by Levi Strauss & Co. in 1873, Levi's® jeans have become one of the most recognizable garments of clothing in the world - capturing the imagination and loyalty of people for generations. Today, Levi's® brand portfolio continues to evolve through a relentless pioneering and innovative spirit that is unparalleled in the apparel industry.
Our range of leading Jeanswear and accessories are available in more than 110 countries, allowing individuals around the world to express their personal style. For more information about Levi's® brand, its products, and stores, please visit (https://www.levi.com/global).
