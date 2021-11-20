DeepSphere.AI personalizes complex AI curriculum using cognitive learning methodology

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): DeepSphere.AI, an EdTech company with its presence in Palo Alto, USA and Chennai, India offering a wide range of foundation, intermediate, and advanced courses on Artificial Intelligence for students and professionals, achieves 100% personalization of learning by providing personalized study materials, lab projects, and assessments on its on-cloud intelligent Learning Management System (iLMS).

iLMS is a first-of-its-kind platform that turns complex AI curriculum into personalized and cognitive learning methodology. It also achieves 100% student engagement, besides boosting the learning potential of students by 96%.

Available on a subscription model for schools, colleges & universities, organizations and self-employed, iLMS offers recommendations and feedback on the learning speed, ability, and participation of students, as they learn. DeepSphere.AI maps and reviews the goals of learners and takes appropriate corrective action to help students realize their goals.

Founded in September 2018, DeepSphere.AI's team comprises board members of the University of California, lead instructors, MIT learning facilitators, Harvard PhDs, Stanford alumni, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs. Its Co-founder, Mr. Jothi Periasamy is a learning facilitator. He taught artificial intelligence for business at MIT Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (MIT CSAIL), focusing on personalizing and simplifying the learning of AI. To facilitate in-person learning, the company opened its Chennai office on 27 August this year.

In his comments, Venkatrenga Gupta, Managing Director, DeepSphere.AI, said, "AI is making inroads in every industry. But we are hugely short of skilled manpower. Our aim is not only to offer AI education, but to do it in a way that befits AI science. Hence, we developed iLMS which itself makes use of AI and Machine Learning to understand the learning stages of the students and accordingly customizes their learning process. We also coach and mentor students and help them gain hands-on practical problem-solving skills and learning experience in applied artificial intelligence. To date, we have trained more than three hundred thousand students and professionals through our partnership with fifty educational institutions and hundred organizations."

On employment facilitation, he said, "When it comes to career development and transition, we work with every learner on a one-on-one basis to understand their career goals and objectives. Also, we provide leads and recommendations for employment opportunities. Further, we also hire students as interns for our internal projects and product development. Till date, we have helped over 300 students make career transformations and thousands of them plan for career advancements."

The iLMS platform is built on SAP Litmos and Google Cloud technologies, and it's hosted on Amazon Web Services. The platform is highly scalable, and it supports multiple languages so that students can learn AI in their preferred language.

The iLMS Platform comes with a pre-built curriculum for Foundational Level, Intermediate Level, and Advanced Level courses for school, college, and university students; company employees, and self-employed / working professionals. It also offers pre-built real-world use cases, and personalized recommendations.

Hariharan DK, Director - Marketing, said, "Our curriculum is designed in such a way that students can enroll in our programme at any level. We offer flexible options for students to get involved with our interdisciplinary AI programme. Under the academic programme, they can take our AI programme as an elective subject. We have opened a physical centre in Chennai recently to conduct in-person classes for students and professionals, after-school programmes and summer camps to transform innovative thinking of the participants into industrial solutions."

He added that students can access iLMS platform as soon as they subscribe - there is no setup or hardware investment or software installation required. DeepSphere.AI provides differentiated access to the platform based on the roles of the subscribers: learners, teachers, admins, and others. The access is highly secured. DeepSphere.AI also partners with industry clients and executes AI projects.

For schools, DeepSphere.AI offers an interdisciplinary learning curriculum from 6th to 12th grade. The courses are designed for public, private, charter, matriculation, IB, and other types of schools. The learning takes place in a phased learning approach from foundation to intermediate to advanced level. The foundation level curriculum is designed for students from the 6th to 8th grade, the intermediate level from the 9th to 10th grade, and the advanced class is for 11th and 12 grade. The curriculum is designed in such a way the students can enroll in the programmes at any level. At every stage of the learning, the students will specialize in applied artificial intelligence.

For colleges and universities, DeepSphere.AI offers interdisciplinary artificial intelligence curricula that can go with the existing academic curriculum or can be offered as a new programme. Under science and humanities, the institute offers a six-semester bachelor's (Bachelor in Science and Computer Applications), and a four-semester master's (Masters in Science and Computer Applications) programme. These programmes make students specialize in applied AI, data science, machine learning, and digital transformation.

The applied AI for the engineering discipline offers eight semesters of bachelor's (Bachelor in Engineering and Technology) and four-semester master's programme (Masters in Engineering and Technology). These programmes empower students to gain hands-on practical skills in business, data, and technologies. The students would specialize in applied AI, data engineering, machine learning, data science, advanced computing, intelligent automation, and digital transformation.

For corporates and professionals, DeepSphere.AI offers intense programmes with an exclusive focus on developing learners to gain on-the-job learning experience and real-world problem-solving skills. Industry business processes entirely drive this curriculum, and the learners will master technologies such as Google Cloud, Google Colab, SAP, and other open source technologies. These certificate programs are highly customizable based on the needs of the organisations and individual professionals, but typically, the certificate programmes are designed for three months.

The duration of diploma and postgraduate diploma programmes are six and nine months, respectively. The programmes offered are Certificate Programme in Applied AI on Google Cloud, Certificate Programme in Data Engineering on Google Cloud, Certificate Programme in Advanced Computing on Google Cloud, Diploma in Applied AI on Google Cloud, and Postgraduate Diploma in Applied AI on Google Cloud.

DeepSphere.AI's AI lab brings the Industrial internet of things (IIoT), Big Data, Cloud, and Analytics together for learners to realize actual measurable business values of Artificial Intelligence. The lab is equipped with several technologies including machine learning, data science, data engineering, data visualization, and cloud technologies.

