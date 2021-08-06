Delhi gets its first world-class Sound Centre for Hearing Care

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI/PNN): As per Industry statistics, nearly 470 million people, including children, require rehabilitation to address their 'disabling' hearing loss.

It is also estimated that by 2050 over 700 million people, or one in every 10 people, will have disabling hearing loss.

Keeping this in mind, Delhi's first of its kind Sound Centre for Hearing Care was today inaugurated by Former Test Cricketer and Sound Ambassador Padma Shri Syed Kirmani and Avinash Pawar, Managing Director, WSA India.

The world-class sound Centre will be managed and operated by Prime Sound Centre. The company is professionally managed by Dr Kshitij Malik, Dr Tushar Malik and their team. The centre is equipped with the latest state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities and cutting-edge technology to optimize and fit hearing aids for all age groups.

Dr Kshitij Malik & Dr Tushar Malik hold a post-graduate degree in Audio-Vestibular Medicine from UCL, University of London. Together they have pioneered many investigations & treatment modalities in India in the field of hearing & Vertigo. Prime Sound centre will be India's most equipped facility with provisions for advanced diagnostics & treatment of disorders of the hearing & balance systems

Sound Ambassador Syed Kirmani is also a Widex Moment user - the Most advanced hearing aid until now. The revolutionary WIDEX MOMENT changes the game to deliver pure and natural sound ever with zero delay technology, which is more reliable and relates to his personality with Widex as its World's No 1 brand.

The new Sound Centre would offer customized solutions to meet individual hearing problems, right from diagnosis for children with communication and hearing disabilities to providing hearing aids Cochlear Implants & speech therapy suited to individual needs and requirements. The Sound Centre will also have a sound experience zone, wherein people can walk-in & have a hands-on trial with the latest hearing aids & accessories offered by Widex India

The Sound Centre also has special services for Tinnitus (constant discomfort noise in the ear), Hearing Screening (OAE & BERA), Widex Digital Hearing Aids, Batteries, and Hearing Aid Accessories for the hearing-impaired population.

Speaking at the opening, Avinash Pawar said, "Speech and Hearing Sound Centre has a sound station and accessories lounge, so users can experience the connectivity and clarity of hearing sounds without any distortion"

Addressing the media on this occasion, Dr Malik, Director & Proprietor Prime Sound Centre said, "Hearing loss can happen to anyone and at any age. But that should not deter anyone from leading a normal life. Our all-new technology-enabled Widex range available at Prime Sound Centre can improve the hearing potential of such people, giving them the confidence to live a hassle-free life. The philosophy behind this Sound Centre is to develop a world-class hearing care delivery system and improve the standard of dispensing and service for the hearing impaired in Delhi."

