Denver steps into advanced Men's Grooming segment- launches new product range backed by science and nature

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/ATK): One of India's leading men's fragrances and grooming brands, 'Denver' has embarked on a journey to release top-notch advanced self-care and grooming products for men by launching a wide range of products. The new and improved catalogue consists of Body Wash, Beard Oil, and a Beard Comb, and these products are the right mix of suave and stylish- just like the modern Indian man.

Denver's new advanced care products are the right mix of raw and woodsy fragrances, that are balanced with the goodness of natural ingredients that are bound to elevate style and elegance. This is a significant step in Denver's journey, a brand that has been known to launch some of the most coveted fragrances in the past. By stepping into the men's care category, they are bringing their signature style and charm and mixing it with cutting-edge natural science that has made them the first choice for men who like to feel and smell great.

The new urban man takes grooming and personal care seriously, and the interest in investing in products backed by nature and science has inspired Denver to make the move. The earthy mix of essential oils and their irresistible fragrances make their products stand out. The company understands that extra frills and complications are not what make the best products for men, so instead, they chose a budget-friendly approach to producing high-quality products that capture the deep and woodsy essence of urban men.

The catalogue consists of the Denver Beard Oil- Smooth which is an extremely potent concoction of 100 per cent natural essential oils and vitamins. No matter what kind of beard a man has, this beard oil will keep the beard feeling luxurious and smooth- just like the name suggests! It is enriched with tea Tree Oil which is known for its calming properties.

MRP: Rs. 299/- for 30 ml with a free beard comb

To match the style and suave of the oils is its counterpart the Denver Beard Oil- Growth. It is enriched with Thyme and promotes growth and beard health while keeping the skin soft and moisturized. Thyme oil is known for being antifungal, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial while promoting hair growth.

MRP: Rs. 299/- for 30 ml with a free beard comb

To complement their natural and fresh products, the company has also launched a stylish Wooden Beard Comb that stimulates hair growth. The comb's wide-toothed structure helps keep the hair manageable while not being harsh on the skin to help you style your beard to perfection. The comb comes free with the beard oil, but the quality is stunning, with a premium Sheesham wood body that is both in vogue, and a necessity for the best beard upkeep.

Next comes the Denver Body Wash- Detox which has activated charcoal. The Denver Body Wash- Detox works like a magnet for all the stress and grime on the body by absorbing dirt and other pollutants from the skin. It also deep cleanses pores and leaves the body refreshed with its masculine fragrance. The Denver Body Wash- Purifying which consists of Tea Tree Oil, keeps one energized and effectively purifies the skin. It provides a burst of freshness and helps relax and rejuvenate the body.

MRP: Rs. 299/- for 325 ml

Saurabh Gupta, MD, and Chairman of Vanesa Care said, "The modern man has many needs that are skin-deep. With lifestyles getting strenuous and demanding, we need to take care of our bodies and treat them with the right products. I have always been a big believer in the power of nature and having our products enriched with the goodness of natural oils."

