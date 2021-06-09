Dev Shah, youngest person to recite the names of all countries in order of their landmass - Asia Book of Records

Dev Shah has been recognized by the Asia Book of Records as the youngest person ever to recite the names of all countries in order of their size

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI/SRV Media): Four-year-old Dev Shah from Mumbai has been recognized by the Asia Book of Records as the youngest person ever to recite the names of all countries in order of their size.

The Asia Book of Records is a platform to recognize talents in Asia and has 40000 entries that taps into the unique talent and passion of individuals across various categories in culture, creativity, technology, memory skills, physical feat, young achievers, etc.

With an exceptional memory, Dev can recognise countries from their shapes and recite their names in ascending order as per the landmass. He can recite the names of all 195 countries, recognised by the United Nations; starting with the smallest, Vatican City to the largest, Russia.

Dev loves the world of Geography, History and the solar system. It began with a simple jigsaw puzzle on the states of India that caught Dev's attention and then, he began exploring world geography. With a detailed recall, he could solve puzzles featuring major countries in a few minutes. Seeing his growing interest, his parents got him a globe and Dev would spend at least a couple of hours daily with it, all by himself.

His exploration of the world turned virtual and with the help of educational videos on popular video-sharing sites, he started recognising 260 countries, their flags, their location on the world map and remembered details such as which countries are independent, which countries are overseas territories of US, UK, etc.

Then, he began to recognize the countries by merely looking at their shapes and started recalling their names in order of their size, all of which was self-taught. He can also recite the names of various states in the United States, Russia and China and also spot them on the respective country's map. His parents realized his learning agility when Dev made them play a few quizzes online and could effectively solve the puzzles effortlessly.

Dev loves reading stories. At his age, while most children can barely recognise 3 letter spellings, he can read a lot of stories completely by himself with around 80 to 90 percent accuracy. He is a big fan of toy cars and enjoys playing car racing games on the computer.

Although a kid, he often dreams that a large country has annexed a small neighbouring country. However, he also knows that the United Nations is the peace keeping entity that recognizes these smaller countries. He is looking forward to a trip to the United Nations Headquarters at New York, US.

To watch Dev's reciting all 195 countries in order of their size - smallest to largest at Asia Book of Records - (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BSe5oNNOZBU)

and identifying countries from their outline - (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pjcL1yTfLvw & t=15s)

