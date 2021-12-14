Developers sculpting the dream homes in Gurugram

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Gurugram has been gleaming with the trust of renowned developers for more than a decade.

The charm of the millennial city has captivated business giants, industry leaders, ex-pats, and entrepreneurs. The presence of international business centres, global IT clusters, industrial knots, and a skyline that shines with premium residential spaces make the city indelible.

Globally known for its futuristic advancements and its perpetual growth across the sectors, the city has always been preferred as a real estate haven.

The recent years have seen an infinite demand from the buyers as well as the investors, creating a multiplier effect in the Gurugram's micro-market, thus facilitating the emergence of New Gurugram as a realty seedbed. An area that loudly speaks of intricately planned infrastructure and offers wide growth opportunities.

New Gurugram's close kinship to Delhi's IGI airport, Huda City Centre metro station, New Delhi railway station, and excellent connectivity to Golf Course Extension Road, Gurgaon-Sohna Road, NH-8, Southern Peripheral Road, Multi-Utility Corridor, Central Peripheral Road, SPR Extn. and KMP Expressway, among others, are the key lodestones for the rising businesses in the region.

These factors have made it a favorite amongst all the major players of the real estate sector, whether it be the realty giants like Eldeco Group or veterans of the industry like SS Group.

"SS Group has been in the business for more than three decades and we've seen Gurugram and its micro-markets developing, expanding, and emerging into the most promising realty destination. New Gurugram has really come up as the preferred destination of professionals who are aspiring for a home and a modern lifestyle. It has come up as the perfect location due to its connectivity to Gurugram's social and business hubs as well as Delhi/NCR via NH8. This area has both luxury and budget project options, thus, making it ideal for everyone as per buyer's need. All our major projects in New Gurugram are doing quite well, be it residential like The Leaf, Almeria, or commercial like SS Omnia & SS Highpoint. We are very upbeat about our new launch, SS Linden Floors in New Gurugram, as well." - Ashok Jaunapuria, MD & CEO, SS Group.

The region has seen major progress in the livability index and evolution of social infrastructures like distinguished schools and reputable & well-equipped hospitals. Along with a nest of fortune 500 companies, the region already has about 110,000+ residential dwellings which are either complete or will be completed soon.

India's leading developer Eldeco Group also has residential projects in Gurugram and Sohna and has created vibrant communities. Eldeco has delivered its projects in the region and is coming up with Eldeco Acclaim, which is yet another premium project offering in Sohna. These micro-markets in and around Gurugram are the reason why the region is trusted by developers, buyers, and investors.

"Real estate projects in Gurugram have been thriving in full swing. Well-planned infrastructure and connectivity with the entire NCR attracts the buyer and the investors to Gurugram, its micro-markets, and closely-knit regions like Sohna, Manesar, etc. Our first project in Gurugram, Eldeco Mansionz, in sec 48, Sohna Road is an unmatched property in the vicinity. It is strategically located and provides direct connectivity to all other major points in and around Gurugram. Another project, Eldeco Accolade in Sohna, with 150+ families residing, is a symbol of our trust in the region that has only gone uphill in recent years. This area represents everything Eldeco believes in, spacious homes, green surroundings, healthy living, amenities for every age group, and the place one can truly and proudly call home making it the most active lifestyle in Sohna. The sales made this year reflects the buyer trust, and this makes us very hopeful for the next financial year. We are committed to standing true to the faith, buyers have shown in us through all these times." - Manish Jaiswal, Group COO, Eldeco Group.

Prices of housing projects have been forecasted to substantially increase in the coming financial year and residential options for senior executives from premium corporates with offices in Cyber Hub, Sohna Road, IMT Manesar, Bawal SEZ in New Gurugram are gaining traction.

This can be gauged from the fact that high-end gated townships like The Coralwood which offers a distinctive mix of luxury, as well as premier housing, are preferred by many including employees working in Manesar and expatriate residents working in Japanese and Korean companies.

The future of real estate in Gurugram is very promising, and the developers with their versatility and modernization are turning the dream house of the buyers into reality. They are expanding the horizons of their buyers to envision a future where literally the sky is the limit.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)