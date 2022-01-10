DevOps Enabler & Co. announces the celebration of its 6th anniversary

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): (https://devopsenabler.com) DevOps Enabler & Co., one of India's fast-rising DevOps service providers and IT operations companies, has proudly announced that they celebrated their 6th anniversary on the 12th of December 2021.

For six years, they have built a name and cemented their track record as one of the country's leading providers of DevOps Consulting, DevOps Automation, Cloud Computing & Containerization Services.

"We wanted to show our appreciation to everyone who has been there since we started in 2015. We won't attain the success we have now without the hard work and loyalty of our talented employees, trust from our wonderful clients, and the help and support from our reliable vendors," shared Ram Suresh, DevOps Enabler & Co.'s Vice President.

As an ISO 27001:2013 certified company with Microsoft Gold partner in DevOps competency, certifications in Gitlab migrations and Red hat OpenShift and other industry-leading competencies, DevOps Enabler & Co. is poised to achieve its vision to become a globally respected organization that provides best-of-breed DevSecOps services.

Santhosh George Varghese - Leader For Professional Services at DevOps Enabler & Co. said "We always strive for operational excellence. Our company provides a working environment that enables seamless collaboration wherein teamwork is well-cultivated. We encourage each member of our team to keep on learning and growing with us,". One of the recent milestones DevOps Enabler & Co. has attained is the Microsoft Gold DevOps and Cloud Platform competency in the third quarter of 2021. For the past six years, we developed strong and strategic partnerships with some of the world's leading tech entities to help us provide the best solutions to our clients, "Earning the Microsoft Gold DevOps and Cloud Platform competency shows our devoted commitment to meet Microsoft Corp. customers' evolving needs," Santhosh explained.

DevOps Enabler & Co. is now stepping into its 7th year. It looks forward to leveling up its DevOps and Cloud services to provide consistent and top-notch solutions to solve the DevOps requirements of startups and SMEs.

The leading tech entities that DevOps Enabler & Co. has established strategic alliances which include Microsoft Gold Partnership, GitLab and Red Hat, and VMWare Connect.

DevOps Enabler & Co. provides consultation services to help startups and large enterprises maximize their output and fortify their business. They implement DevOps solutions to help them in every step of their digital transformation journey.

True to its mission, DevOps Enabler & Co. has successfully supported numerous strategic initiatives around operations, cloud migrations, and custom agile development to deliver advisory. It has also implemented and managed services that increase the effectiveness of many organizations during the development, deployment, and customer support.

