VMPL

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 2: Dhash Defense Systems, the defense technology arm of the Dhash Group, will showcase its indigenous all-terrain vehicle platforms at the North Tech Symposium 2026, the Indian Army's flagship technology showcase, being held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh from May 04 to May 06, 2026.

The company will be present at Stall No. 67, Hall B, COBRA Auditorium, displaying two purpose built platforms developed under the Indian Ministry of Defence's IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category.

Platforms on display

Dhash Defense Systems has developed a growing portfolio of indigenous defense and mobility products, of which two flagship platforms will be unveiled to the Indian Army leadership and the wider defense ecosystem at Prayagraj.