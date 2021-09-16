Digikore Studios launches Scoufi - The first location scouting platform for Film, TV and Photography shoots

You would like to read
- Abhishek Mishra- The Phoenix rise of the Digital marketing space through "The Digital Lobby"
- Abhishek Sinha makes it to the coveted Times 40 Under 40 List of Entrepreneurs
- Brookfield Properties creating a work destination, inspired by history and designed for the future
- Sawasdee Group launches one of the most premium commercial projects of Noida, Sawasdee JLG Galleria at sector 63, structure ready, possession by December 2022
- ANAROCK joins hands with The Think Tank Creative Agency
New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI/SRV Media): Scoufi (http://scoufi.com), the first location scouting platform for film, television, and photography shoots is all set to launch. Scoufi is here to transform short term property rental by allowing property owners/people who have access to a property to connect with film & television producers as well as photographers and build a steady rental income.
Whether you own a property or use a property on rent, you can now earn upto 1 months rent of the property by renting out the property for as little as a 2 day shoot. In this uncertain period of COVID, Scoufi helps you earn substantial revenue by renting your property for film / television / photography shoots. The fun part is that Scoufi also provides you an opportunity to meet your favourite film stars. And even better, you get paid to meet your favourite film stars.
Scoufi provides the largest and the most relevant variety of rental properties and locations online, coupled with virtual tours of the locations, high-quality pictures, and video that is accurate. The platform also provides for direct connection to the owner and availability of content. Scoufi introduces a very useful product that makes location scouting extremely simple for producers and photographers while opening up a vast array of shooting locations at the same time.
The process of scouting and renting property for shoots, at least the traditional way, includes multiple steps: scouting localities, choosing the right configuration, multiple site visits with crews and directors, and a fair bit of travel, paperwork, and expense. Scoufi is an in-depth digital scouting tool for finding the best shooting destinations around the world.
Additionally, Scoufi provides production companies with multiple location choices based on their needs. It even allows property owners to find potential production companies across the globe. In the same vein as Airbnb, Scoufi aims at empowering property owners with the opportunity to start a new business without any capital expenditure.
Although any property can be used for a shoot, the most popular locations are hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, apartments, bungalows, office buildings, farmhouses, cinema theatres, barbershops, and shopping centres.
In the midst of the pandemic, the visits to locations have become more digitalized, so the paperwork and financial transactions are done with the use of proptech services, thereby ruling out the need for brokerage firms. Furthermore, Scoufi doesn't charge commission on any of its deals. Owners of the properties will be paid for getting in touch with verified production companies and meeting their favourite stars.
Abhishek More, Founder and CEO, Digikore Studios - "Our mission is to enable production companies, location scouts, directors etc. to find the most suitable location for their shoot and help owners rent out faster, effortlessly. With Scoufi, the process becomes a whole lot easier. Despite the pandemic, the tireless and dedicated team at Scoufi has done a tremendous job to develop a product that will revolutionise the industry."
Digikore Studios is a leading Visual Effects studio having worked on over 150 Films, TV Series and Web Series, including Games of Thrones, Jumanji, Deadpool, Star Trek Beyond, Titanic 3D, Patriot's Day, Stargirl, Superman and Lois, The First, Stranger Things, The Last Ship, The Walk, Proud Mary, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Expendables 3, Need for Speed, Don Jon, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, Blended, Everly and many more. Digikore has marked a permanent presence in the Film & Television industry over the course of its journey.
As a result, it has cultivated a large customer base, which continues to expand. With an eye toward expanding into more products and services, Digikore aims to serve a broader clientele base in the near future.
To know more about Scoufi from Singer and Actress Sophie Choudry, visit - (https://vimeo.com/584857208)
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor