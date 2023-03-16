DocPlix took up Pre-Series A round funding from Eris Lifesciences Pvt Ltd

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI/PNN): HealthTech start-up DocPlix has raised INR 5 crore in its Pre-Series A round led by Eris Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. with the participation of other angel investors. In February 2022, it raised INR 1.2 core in Seed Round with participation of angel investors.

The startup will use the funds to scale up, R & D and expand its operation. Dr Varun Garg, CEO, DocPlix said that "Docplix is looking to expand its operations in western, southern and central India."

Founded in 2021 by Dr. Varun Garg, Aayush Garg and Dr. Ajay Shukla, Docplix is building an ecosystem making seamless data exchange between doctors and patients possible. DocPlix also provides technology products for clinics and hospitals which lets them deliver an exceptional visitor experience to patients. DocPlix Rx is a powerful electronic medical records system for clinics and hospitals which helps doctors to grow their practice and helps them to deliver smart patient care.

It claims to have boarded over 2000 plus doctors including specialties like endocrinologists, cardio vascular surgeons, dermatologists, oncologists, dentists and others. The company is eying to onboard 5000 doctors through its speech to text EHR in next 10 months and sell 5000 licences of its medical algorithms based chatbot , Panini.

Docplix is working on a smart EHR system for doctors with end to end solutions making life of doctors and patients easy. Under the department of Preventive care program, Docplix was able to change the lives of more than 1000 patients in the last 12 months giving holistic and complete care for diabetes, obesity and PCOD. The company is eyeing to expand this segment and aims to serve more than 3000 patients in the next 12 months.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)