DOZCO India showcases its product and solution portfolio at EXCON 2022

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Infrastructure sector is a key driver for the Indian economy and the private sector is emerging as a key player across various infrastructure segments. In order to boost the construction of buildings in the country DOZCO India Pvt Ltd, a 40 years old quality driven, technology focussed manufacturer and distributor of construction & mining equipment, showcased its state-of-the-art high-performance, cost-effective solution for builders and contractors for speedy completion of the projects with focus on quality, safety and environment friendly at EXCON 2022, South East Asia biggest construction equipment technology trade fair.

DOZCO, also showcased Rock Breaker - Make in India products ranging from - 1.2 to 100 tons and is suitable for Excavator, Backhoes, Skid Steer Loaders, etc. This is ideal for trenching, and breaking asphalt, concrete, hard rocks, huge stones etc. These products are extremely durable, reliable, cost effective and are user friendly.

Commenting on the occasion, NG Bangur, Director, DOZCO, said, "We are delighted to showcase finest & high-performance Make in India products at a prestigious event like EXCON 2022. EXCON is a brilliant platform for the construction equipment and components industries that brings together stakeholders to further deliberate and understand the latest development in the industries. The platform allows us to educate & demonstrate the versatility of machines, attachments, components which are being manufactured & traded by DOZCO."

DOZCO India Private Limited was established in the year 1983 is a leading importer and distributor of HEMM and its spares, is promoted by Bangur, backed by a well experienced and dedicated workforce inclined towards thinking big. DOZCO corporate office is at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, India which is equipped with warehousing facility and state-of-the-art training centers at Dhanbad and Visakhapatnam.

Visualizing the high potential, the company enlarged the scope by engaging in sales and services of complete HEMM viz, bulldozer, excavators, and pay loaders of international repute since 2003 and unfolded a new chapter towards achieving the reality of its dream.

Since 2013 DOZCO has set up a 39000 Sq Meter plant with best-in-class practices, fitted with the finest global brands of machines, heat treatment & paint shop. Multistage testing ensures quality. A standard testing procedure ensures a zero-defect product. The in-house R & D centre works in tandem to improve the product as a continuous ongoing process. Products Manufactured: Rock Breakers, Tools & Quick couplers.

Website: dozco.com.

