NewsVoir Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 3: Galgotias University marked a significant presence at the QS Quacquarelli Symonds India Summit, Goa, by leading a high-level Presidential Roundtable that convened Presidents, Chancellors, and Vice Chancellors from leading universities across the world. The roundtable focused on rethinking classroom teaching to enable deeper student agency, engagement, and relevance in the context of a rapidly transforming higher education ecosystem. The session was chaired by Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, and co-chaired by Prof. Richard James, an internationally renowned expert in higher education. The discussions reflected a shared recognition that universities must move beyond traditional, syllabus-driven models and instead design learning environments that are adaptive, participatory, and future-oriented.

The dialogue examined how classroom practices can evolve to respond to changing learner expectations, the demands of emerging technologies, and the need for graduates to demonstrate critical thinking, creativity, and leadership. Participants shared global perspectives on pedagogy, institutional responsibility, and the role of universities in shaping resilient and socially responsive graduates. Addressing the roundtable, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, underscored that "meaningful transformation in higher education begins inside the classroom. He noted that Galgotias University's academic vision is anchored in its G-SCALE approach, which prioritises student empowerment, active learning, and the development of future-ready competencies aligned with global realities." Galgotias University's leadership at the QS India Summit highlights its commitment to contributing to international academic discourse and shaping progressive teaching and learning practices. The university continues to engage with global higher education leaders to advance conversations that influence the future direction of universities in India and beyond.

About Galgotias University Galgotias University Among the World's Leading Universities in QS and THE Rankings. Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities-public and private combined-this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education. In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001-1200 band. This significant achievement reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic arena and validates its consistent progress in global higher education benchmarks.

These recognitions reflect Galgotias University's strategic focus on teaching quality, research impact, internationalization, and industry relevance, and its mission to shape globally competent graduates prepared for the challenges of tomorrow. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)