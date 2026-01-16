VMPL New Delhi [India], January 15: In a moment of profound national and international recognition, Dr. Nandiki Gangadhar Reddy, eminent green-technology entrepreneur, industrial visionary, and acclaimed film personality, was formally conferred the Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Green Technology, with Specialization in Sustainable Industrial Waste Utilisation, by École Superieure Robert de Sorbon (ESRS), France. The prestigious doctoral degree was awarded during the XXVII Sorbon International Convocation Function, held at Bel-la Monde Hotel, in the presence of distinguished academicians, policymakers, industry leaders, diplomats, and awardees from across the globe. A GreenTech Journey That Began in 2006 Dr. Nandiki Gangadhar Reddy's contribution to sustainability is rooted in nearly two decades of hands-on industrial transformation. His GreenTech journey began in 2006, when--against all odds and prevailing market resistance--he established a fly ash brick manufacturing plant at a time when eco-friendly construction materials were neither widely accepted nor economically incentivized in India.

What began as a bold experiment soon evolved into a lifelong mission. Since then, Dr. Reddy has dedicated his life to bringing world-class, economically viable, and environmentally responsible technologies to India, proving that sustainable businesses can deliver negative CO₂ footprint outcomes while remaining commercially successful. Through persistent innovation, technology transfer, and on-ground execution, his work has inspired countless first-generation entrepreneurs, directly and indirectly generated livelihoods for over 10,000 people, and significantly improved the quality of life and professional standards of individuals working across the green construction ecosystem. A Global Academic Honour with Real-World Impact Aligned with UNESCO CITE - Niveau 8, the PhD recognizes Dr. Reddy's over two decades of transformative contribution to green construction technologies, circular-economy frameworks, and high-automation industrial systems, with a special focus on the large-scale utilisation of industrial waste--particularly fly ash--for sustainable infrastructure development.

His work has influenced policy thinking, industrial practices, and entrepreneurial ecosystems by demonstrating that environmental responsibility and industrial profitability are not mutually exclusive. To date, more than 500+ GreenTech industries have been conceptualized, mentored, and operationalized under his guidance across India and South Asia--delivering employment generation, waste reduction, carbon mitigation, and inclusive MSME growth. About École Superieure Robert de Sorbon École Superieure Robert de Sorbon (ESRS) is a globally respected French higher-education institution with alumni spanning 162 countries worldwide. ESRS is renowned for recognizing transformational leadership and societal contribution by conferring Doctorates, PhDs, and Honorary Doctorates upon individuals who have demonstrated excellence across diverse fields.

Over the years, ESRS has honoured several eminent global personalities for their exceptional contributions to society, leadership, and nation-building, including: * Dr. Harbhajan Singh, former Indian international cricketer * Dr. Greg Chappell, former Chief Coach of the Indian Cricket Team * Dr. Sonu Sood, actor, humanitarian, and social activist * Dr. Boney Kapoor, renowned Bollywood producer * Dr. Bhupesh Baghel, former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh * Dr. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and Chairman of Paytm * Dr. Daler Mehndi, internationally acclaimed singer These recognitions reaffirm ESRS's standing as a truly global academic institution, honouring individuals whose work has delivered long-term and measurable societal impact. Founder of Dongyue Engineering & Fabricators: Bridging Global Technology with Indian Sustainability

Dr. Nandiki Gangadhar Reddy is the Founder of Dongyue Engineering and Fabricators, a pioneering Indian enterprise specializing in eco-friendly walling material machinery, green construction systems, and high-automation industrial solutions. Under his visionary leadership, Dongyue Engineering & Fabricators has established a strategic technical collaboration with the Dongyue Group, China--globally recognized for its advanced AAC block plants, fly ash brick machinery, and intelligent automation technologies. This Indo-global collaboration has enabled the introduction of world-class, high-end GreenTech manufacturing systems in India, empowering MSMEs, infrastructure developers, and entrepreneurs to: * Convert industrial waste into high-value construction materials * Transition from manual, polluting brick-making methods to fully automated, precision-driven plants

* Achieve superior product quality, strength, and consistency compliant with global green-building norms * Reduce carbon emissions, conserve topsoil, and embed circular-economy practices Through this sustained effort, Dr. Reddy has played a pivotal role in reshaping India's walling-material and green construction ecosystem. A Legacy of Excellence Across Industry and Cinema The doctoral honour adds to an already distinguished list of national and international recognitions earned by Dr. Reddy for leadership in sustainability, entrepreneurship, and innovation, including the Best Green Construction & Sustainable Infrastructure Leadership in India - 2025, India Development Marketplace Award (World Bank), Technology Excellence Award, India 500 CEO Award, and Business Mentor of the Year.

Parallel to his industrial achievements, Dr. Nandiki Gangadhar Reddy has also made a notable impact in Indian cinema as an actor and producer. His work has been recognized with OFFA (Odia Filmfare Awards), Odisha State Film Awards, and acting honours, reflecting a rare and compelling convergence of technology-driven thinking, creative excellence, and socially relevant storytelling. Through cinema, he has consistently promoted meaningful narratives that inspire social awareness, empowerment, and positive change, further extending his influence beyond industry into culture and society. A Dedication to Collective Progress Addressing the gathering at the convocation ceremony, Dr. Reddy dedicated the doctorate to the entrepreneurs and workforce who have journeyed alongside him:

"This Doctorate Degree is dedicated to the 500+ entrepreneurs who came with me, saw with me, and won with me--creating over 500 GreenTech industries which continue to make this globe a cleaner and greener place to live in." A Symbol of India's Global Green Leadership The conferment of the PhD in Green Technology with Specialization in Sustainable Industrial Waste Utilisation upon Dr. Nandiki Gangadhar Reddy stands as a global academic endorsement of Indian innovation in sustainability, automation, and negative-carbon industrial models. More than a personal milestone, this honour reflects the transformational power of purpose-driven entrepreneurship, reinforcing India's growing leadership in building a cleaner, technologically advanced, and environmentally responsible future for generations to come.

