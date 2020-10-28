DRU GOLD charts ambitious expansions in India launching 14 stores in 2 months

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI/PRNewswire): Built on consumer compassion, DRU GOLD, a trusted gold recycling organization, unlocks value from Gold and Jewelry to instant cash.
The company aims at ensuring transparency in the market which is controlled by the unorganized sector and supporting the Make in India initiative to curb the imports. DRU GOLD has launched 14 stores and plans to increase its footprint globally.
As the pioneers of dependability and trust, DRU GOLD provides maximum value and instant pay-outs for gold with the assistance of their transparent and new-age processes.
The company has launched 14 stores this year and plans to add 5 more by the end of 2020. These stores provide the customers with a personalized experience with the help of their easy and transparent process which gives the customers the best value and excellent process for gold encashment.
As the price of gold is consistently increasing, the amount of recycled gold in the market is on the rise. DRU GOLD's services will help the industry in cutting down on imports of gold by gathering the unused and old gold and circulating it back in the market.
"As per the earlier 'NITI Ayog' report on Gold Market (Annexure1), the gold ecosystem is currently unorganized, fragmented and suffers from inefficiencies. Our aim is to bring in the much-needed transparency, efficiency in the market and make it more organized, helping the industry to reduce dependency on imports. We strive for commitment to excellence and adhere to the strongest moral and ethical principles both internally and externally. We firmly believe in providing an empathetic experience with transparent and scientific methodology from gold assessment to gold encashment," said Akhilesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, DRU GOLD, while commenting on this mission
Customers have always been keen to use their unused gold and jewellery to meet their urgent requirements. However, individuals dither to sell gold as a lot of goldsmiths and jewellers are unreliable in the process of gold assessment far out of the seller, frequently bringing about the incorrect valuation of quality and price.
DRU GOLD buys customer's old jewellery and release pledged jewellery - at their stores, at customer homes and at their mobile shop and releases instant payment and the entire process is done in front of the customer.
On their rapid expansion spree, DRU GOLD has already served 1000 plus customers this year and already set its customers to sail towards further growth and prosperity. With their fast-paced growth mindset and excellence across their journey, DRU GOLD plans to go global soon.
Reference - Annexure 1: This report provides a robust foundation for realizing the policy intent stated in the Union Budget (2018-19) presented by the Hon'ble Finance Minister, in developing a comprehensive Gold Policy, in order to develop gold as an asset class and pave the way for realizing the transformational potential of India's Gold Market.
https://niti.gov.in/sites/default/files/2019-06/Report_GoldMarket.pdf
