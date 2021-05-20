Dubai government sponsors AIBC Dubai summit in strong show of support

You would like to read
- Global Educators and Leaders Convene to Discuss New Age Careers in India's Largest Career Summit
- Leading Indian consumer benefits marketplace, Thriwe supports Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters 2021
- UAE's University of Wollongong in Dubai to give Indian students looking for International degrees 'The Edge' in the global pursuit for future-ready skills
- Medhaavi Digital LLP is all set to expand its growth hacking marketing services in UAE and USA
- Lieutenant Governor of J & K Manoj Sinha virtually announces the launch of the PanIIT Alumni India Global Virtual Technology Summit 2021: PIWOT 2021
New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI/Digpu): In addition to issuing the AIBC UAE - Dubai Summit with a permit for its upcoming conference, which is to be held this May, on the 25th and 26th at the InterContinental Dubai - Festival City, the Government of Dubai has also written to express their strong support, saying that they welcomed the event.
In an official letter, the government spoke of their delight that the AIBC Summit had chosen Dubai as host city for the super show, saying that Dubai was 'located within one of the safest countries in the world and with unrivalled connectivity to all corners of the globe.'
They went on to say that Dubai was an ideal destination for the AIBC Dubai event, and that it was a location where 'you will find all the infrastructure, expertise, and support your organisation requires'.
Dubai Business Events - the Official Convention Bureau, and a division of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, which offers a wide array of free-of-charge services, including professional guidance and advice when planning an event, will support the show, promoting the summit in Dubai, facilitating connections, and performing a traditional Ayala welcome performance at the summit opening. It will also issue Dubai visitor guides and city maps for all delegates.
Eman Pulis, AIBC founder, said: "Our efforts, in the midst of a pandemic, paid off. The UAE is at the forefront in embracing blockchain technology. Dubai's friendly people, blockchain and financial ecosystem, tourist attractions and connectivity make it an ideal host city for AIBC.
"I can't wait for some riveting discussions on stage and to witness deals worth millions between exhibitors and delegates come May 25th."
This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor